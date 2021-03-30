St. Lawrence to Continue French Regional Dinner Series With Enhanced Takeout Program

The GOODS from St. Lawrence

Vancouver, BC | While B.C. public health has temporarily closed indoor dining, we will re-focus our attention to solely offer our regional French dinner series as an enhanced take-out program that will bring the St. Lawrence experience to the comfort of your own home.

For the month of April, we will continue to feature our Lyon-inspired menu that showcases the cuisine of the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes region via a delicious array of dishes. We are also pleased to offer the option to add on some incredible bottles of wine sourced from vineyards and estates of Bourgogne, Beaujolais, Jura, Savoie, Auvergne and Rhône Valley, as well as a new wine club program to be introduced soon.

For those with existing dine-in reservations, we are in the midst of contacting each of you in order of your reservations to offer you the best solution possible for alternate arrangements.

For the foreseeable future, we will be accepting take-out orders only via our website and Tock and have extended our hours for pick-up at the restaurant to Tuesday through Sunday from 4 to 8:30 p.m. To further complement your at-home dining experience, we have also added a delicious cheese course from the region of Lyon.

As always, the health and safety of our guests and staff remain our utmost priority for all of us. We sincerely thank you for your understanding and continued support during this challenging time and look forward to welcoming you back to St. Lawrence soon!

— Chef J-C Poirier

ABOUT ST. LAWRENCE | Launched in Vancouver’s Railtown Design District in 2017, St. Lawrence is an exciting restaurant concept that offers a marriage of classic French cuisine and the gastronomic identity and culture of Les Québécoise. St. Lawrence is a passion project for acclaimed Chef/Owner and 2019 Vancouver Magazine Chef of the Year Award winner Jean-Christophe (J-C) Poirier, who brings his razor-sharp focus and dedication to craft and time-honoured traditions to an elevated-yet-approachable enclave where food, drink and ambiance combine for a transportive dining adventure unlike any other. Since opening, St. Lawrence has been singled out as Best New Restaurant at the 2018 Vancouver Magazine Restaurant Awards, the No. 4 spot on enRoute Magazine’s 2018 compilation of Canada’s Best New Restaurants, the No. 2 spot on the prestigious annual ranking of Canada’s 100 Best Restaurants in 2020 and consecutive awards as Vancouver Magazine’s 2018 and ’19 Restaurant of the Year.

Photo Credit: Carlo Ricci.