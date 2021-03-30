Patio City / Kitsilano

PATIO CITY // Soaking Up the Expanded Beach Vibes at Kitsilano’s Lucky Taco

Portrait

PATIO CITY is a new column that seeks out and celebrates the outdoor spaces that have helped Vancouverites endure a tough year. (Prefer takeout? We’ve got you covered here.)

SEATS: 42 | HEATED: Partially | COVERED: Partially

We begin this new feature by drawing attention to the 12-seat covered and heated patio at Lucky Taco. Located on Yew Street just up from Kits Beach, the outdoor space has long been a major day and night draw for beach goers, but did you know they recently added 30 curbside seats as part of the City’s Temporary Expedited Patio Program? As such, with its killer tacos, strong margaritas, welcome shade and ocean breezes, it has the capacity to rock some serious fiesta vibes.

  • DSC_7417
  • IMG_2402
  • IMG_2336
  • E894E2D7-E216-452B-BD64-97BE73609730
  • DSC_7444
  • DSC_7415
  • DSC_7399
  • DSC_7396-2
  • DSC_7380
  • DSC_5494
  • DSC_5492
  • DSC_2991
  • DSC_2945
  • DSC_2930
  • DSC_2870
  • D1DC5F9D-B4C3-4122-9FD1-560FE80D9004
  • B299EF79-5A3E-415D-A0EC-F5568E92A67F
  • 08061D45-BF76-4CB2-8844-67FFC1E0E977
  • 766ABF23-9461-4AF8-A0C6-0010490A3725
  • 06B021B0-F39E-42F9-BB90-9C04C8581FD4
  • 2F854902-5811-4C2E-A31B-B88FABEC1FA5
Lucky Taco
Neighbourhood: Kitsilano
1685 Yew St. | 604-739-4677 | WEBSITE
PATIO CITY // Soaking Up the Expanded Beach Vibes at Kitsilano’s Lucky Taco
Lucky Taco Seeks Experienced Cooks and Dishwashers to Join Their Cantina Team

There are 0 comments

Kitsilano

From The Collection / Kitsilano

FROM THE COLLECTION // A Model-Sized Version of an Iconic City of Vancouver Statue

The Museum of Vancouver's CEO, Mauro Vescera, shares a piece that inspires some personal childhood nostalgia...

You Need To Try This / Kitsilano

You Need to Try This Refreshing ‘Forager’s Gimlet’ Cocktail From Grapes & Soda

This gorgeous, bright green gimlet is full of fresh forest flavours, perfect for celebrating the advance of Spring.

From The Collection / Kitsilano

FROM THE COLLECTION // The Museum of Vancouver’s Expo Ernie Key Chain

The MOV Operations Manager shares a souvenir that commemorates both a historic local event and an invaluable personal memory.

You Need To Try This / Kitsilano

You Need to Try This Altogether Different Golden Yuzu Chocolate Bar at Beaucoup Bakery

The edge-of-Kits bakery and cafe is better known for its pastries, which is why the impact of this stuff feels so great.

Comfort Food / Kitsilano

COMFORT FOOD GUIDE // Hundy’s Tater Tots Dusted With Housemade Ketchup Powder

These are served hot and naked save for a dusting of ketchup powder that makes them glow ever so unnaturally and attractively.

From The Collection / Kitsilano

FROM THE COLLECTION // The Museum of Vancouver’s Mexican Molinillo and Ceramic Mug

Fiona Hernandez, Conservator at the Museum of Vancouver, shares an artefact that resonates with her on a personal level.

Popular

Smoke Breaks

A Thorough Explanation For Why Most Human Beings Are Right-Handed

"No other placental mammal that we know of prefers one side of the body so consistently, not even our closest primate relatives."

Restaurant Graveyard / Downtown

The Most Cursed Location in Vancouver Spat This Fine Restaurant Out In Only a Year

Previous to Ensemble, the space ate Piccolo Mondo, Saveur and Corner Suite Bistro De Luxe. After Ensemble, it swallowed others.

Intelligence Briefs

On the Future of Food Delivery and the Uncertain Fate of Indoor Dining

In her latest read of the food and drink headlines, Talia finds bad cola collaborations and culinary libraries in the works.

TBT / Gastown

Seven Years Ago Today, Awaiting the Launch of Gastown’s Short-Lived Blacktail Florist

I remember this walkabout very well, mostly because of how convinced I was of the likely success of the place. Alas, no.

Community News / West Side

Heritage Asian Eatery Introduces New Dim Sum Package and Family Feast for Easter Weekend

Previous
Gotham Takes New Restrictions in Stride, Announces Spring Family Dinner for Four
Next
Nightingale Readies for Long Weekend With Take-Home Meal Kits and Easter Brunch To-Go

Patio City

See more from Patio City