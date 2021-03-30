Community News / Downtown

Nightingale Readies for Long Weekend With Take-Home Meal Kits and Easter Brunch To-Go

Portrait

The GOODS from Nightingale

Vancouver, BC | At Nightingale, we have two fun take-home kits that you can delight in this Easter long weekend! Introducing our French Toast Brunch Kit ($60.50) and our Pasta Dinner Kit ($50.50). Our brunch kit includes six slices of brioche bread, calvados apple compote, a jar of egg custard, a honey tuile, whipped mascarpone, candied pecans, and a jar of Mumgry Pistachio-Chocolate Almond Butter. Our pasta kit comes with fresh house-made rigatoni pasta, arrabbiata sauce, burrata cheese, a bottle of olive oil, fresh basil, and parmigiano-reggiano.

If you prefer to leave the cooking to us, we’re starting brunch early and offering a limited brunch take-out menu this Friday until Sunday for the long weekend. Our lunch and dinner menu are also available with all your Nightingale favourites including buttermilk fried chicken, hand-tossed Wood Stone pizzas, farm-fresh veggies and more.

Call 604.695.9500 or email info@hawknightingale.com to order your kit today, or visit our website to place your pick-up or delivery order.

ORDER TODAY

About Nightingale | Celebrating the here and now, Nightingale delivers compelling flavour profiles and local ingredients through an extensive menu of seasonal vegetable dishes, fresh salads, pizzas, pastas, crudo and creative proteins. Dishes are presented in a range of share plates and sides that contribute to the laid back, convivial atmosphere of the industrial-chic space. Located at 1017 West Hastings in downtown Vancouver’s Coal Harbour neighbourhood, the two-level, 180-seat room is anchored by a focal bar offering an approachable and diverse wine list, house libations including the inventive rotating cocktail and a range of local craft beers.

Nightingale
Neighbourhood: West End
1021 West Hastings St. | 604-695-9500 | WEBSITE
