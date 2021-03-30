Gotham Takes New Restrictions in Stride, Announces Spring Family Dinner for Four

the GOODS from Gotham Steakhouse & Bar

BC has temporarily halted in-restaurant dining. This is an important step to get us back on track, fighting Covid 19. But we’re still here, ready to pack up all your favourite dishes to enjoy at home. And in a few short weeks, come on back in and tell us all about it.

Celebrate the long weekend

Begin with a sweet and tangy Fresh Citrus Salad. Enjoy the main event, an organic New Zealand Roast Leg of Lamb, accompanied by spring succotash and roast nugget potatoes. Finish with the lightest, fluffiest Pavlova, filled with rich French custard, fresh berries and whipped cream.

Spring Dinner for 4 | $325.00

Available Tuesday March 30th – Monday April 5th

Order online HERE

Email info@gothamsteakhouse.com

Call 604-605-8282

ABOUT GOTHAM STEAKHOUSE & BAR | Situated in a 1930s heritage building in the heart of Vancouver’s downtown core, Gotham Steakhouse & Bar has been one of the city’s leading dining destinations for more than 20 years. An American-style steakhouse that blends classic and contemporary culinary traditions, Gotham specializes in the finest prime-grade beef, locally sourced fish and seafood from the Pacific Coast, fresh and creative vegetable dishes, and decadent desserts for a sweet finish. At the bar, Gotham offers an array of handcrafted signature cocktails – in both classic and signature varieties – alongside an award-winning wine list and an expertly curated whiskey collection designed to complement the menu. With a luxurious Art Deco-inspired interior, live entertainment throughout the week, and an unparalleled level of hospitality, Gotham has earned its place as one of the crown jewels of Vancouver’s dining scene.