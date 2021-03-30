Cafe Inspired by Sun Setting on Faraway Monolith

Restaurant Porn is a column of daydreams presented as a means to introduce BC diners and designers to concepts, looks, and fully-formed ideas that they might draw an inkling of inspiration from.

(via) Located on a bustling, formerly dreary street corner in the Sai Ying Pun district of Hong Kong, the tiny Today Is Long cafe was inspired by the beauty of Australia’s iconic Uluru sandstone monolith (aka Ayers Rock) and how its colour changes during the Northern Territory’s famously stunning sunsets.

The barista-owned, 323 sqft space was designed by local architecture firms Studio Etain Ho and Absence from Island, the talents of which used a terracotta colour palette and circle motif to achieve the uniquely evocative look.

– Photos by Fo Visuals –