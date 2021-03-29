We Want a Bottle of Averill Creek Vineyard’s New Blackberry Vermouth

We’re a pretty satisfied bunch, but that doesn’t mean we aren’t covetous. Sometimes we see things out there that we just must have. Cool Things We Want is an archive of those earthly desires.

Averill Creek Vineyard‘s new Vermouth was made with vineyard-grown blackberries, aromatics (including old growth Red Cedar and Earl Grey tea from Vancouver Island’s Westholme Tea Company), and 7-year old solera aged fortified wine. All of that beautifully bottled deliciousness adds up to a terroir-full apéritif, ideal for sipping over ice, or poured over ice cream, post-dinner on a sunny spring or summer evening…you get the idea.

Bottles of the Vermouth (approximately $33 each) were released earlier this March and are now scarce. Averill Creek’s online store is already sold out. The bottles that do remain will probably be scooped up quickly, so if you want to get one for yourself some sleuthing will be in order. In Vancouver, Gastown’s Juice Bar might be a good place to start…