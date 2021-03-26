Mini Egg Puffcreams Available from Popina Canteen and Popina Cantina Until Easter

The Goods from Popina

Vancouver, BC | Popina’s famous Puffcream is all dressed up and ready for Easter. For a limited time only, Popina’s freshly baked cream puffs, filled with a swirl of original-recipe Birchwood Dairy vanilla soft-serve ice cream, will be loaded with Mini Eggs. Each one of Popina’s signature Puffcreams is priced at $8 and are made with antibiotic-free, hormone-free Fraser Valley milk. Now available at both Popina Canteen (Granville Island Public Market) and Popina Cantina ( Granville Island Net Loft) — but only until Easter and then it’s gone! You better hop to it.

