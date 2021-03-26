Legends Haul’s Sister Company, Bobby Cool, Is Hiring a Delivery Driver

The Goods from Legends Haul

Coquitlam, BC | Our sister delivery company, Bobby Cool Fr8, is looking for a delivery driver! Helping you stay chill seven days a week, Bobby Cool Fr8 is a cold freight and logistics company that services the Lower Mainland and up the Sea to Sky. Bobby Cool is looking for full-time and part-time drivers to join their growing team. Please review the job posting below and we look forward to hearing from you!

Employment Type: Full-Time

Schedule: Flexible

Industry: Food & Beverages | Food Production

Retail Work Location: Coquitlam, BC

Compensation: $18-$20/hr + incentives + benefits

JOB REQUIREMENTS:

● Must be at least 19 years of age

● A valid Class 5 driver’s license and clean driving record for the past five years

● Must be legally authorized to work in the country of employment without sponsorship for employment visa status

● Must be willing to work all scheduled hours and required overtime, which may include evenings and weekends, with or without reasonable accommodation

● Must be able to retrieve material from shelves and floor stacks and lift and carry up to 50 lbs

QUALIFICATIONS:

● Must be able to operate all sizes of vehicles up to 3 ton trucks

● Experience in a delivery, retail sales or customer service position

● Team player with a positive attitude

● Provides customers with friendly interactions – both in person and over the phone

● Works under little to no supervision while driving

● Practices safe driving habits and parking at all times

● Strong organizational & communication skills

● SIR a bonus

JOB DESCRIPTION:

● Maintain driver logs as applicable and complete pre-trip inspections.

● Maintain vehicle’s maintenance record

● Adhere to all safety requirements

● Being able to use a routing system

● Loading and unloading | Pick-ups and drop-offs

● Drives around the Lower Mainland – rain or shine – delivering groceries, wholesale & third party freights at the time requested by customers by using a company vehicle

Please submit your resume via email to ondrej@bobbycool.ca | Please include valid references.