Legends Haul’s Sister Company, Bobby Cool, Is Hiring a Delivery Driver

Coquitlam, BC | Our sister delivery company, Bobby Cool Fr8, is looking for a delivery driver! Helping you stay chill seven days a week, Bobby Cool Fr8 is a cold freight and logistics company that services the Lower Mainland and up the Sea to Sky. Bobby Cool is looking for full-time and part-time drivers to join their growing team. Please review the job posting below and we look forward to hearing from you!

Employment Type: Full-Time
Schedule: Flexible
Industry: Food & Beverages | Food Production
Retail Work Location: Coquitlam, BC
Compensation: $18-$20/hr + incentives + benefits
Company overview: Helping you stay chill, seven days a week. New on the block, Bobby Cool Fr8 is the go-to cold freight company servicing the Lower Mainland and up the Sea to Sky.

JOB REQUIREMENTS:
● Must be at least 19 years of age
● A valid Class 5 driver’s license and clean driving record for the past five years
● Must be legally authorized to work in the country of employment without sponsorship for employment visa status
● Must be willing to work all scheduled hours and required overtime, which may include evenings and weekends, with or without reasonable accommodation
● Must be able to retrieve material from shelves and floor stacks and lift and carry up to 50 lbs

QUALIFICATIONS:
● Must be able to operate all sizes of vehicles up to 3 ton trucks
● Experience in a delivery, retail sales or customer service position
● Team player with a positive attitude
● Provides customers with friendly interactions – both in person and over the phone
● Works under little to no supervision while driving
● Practices safe driving habits and parking at all times
● Strong organizational & communication skills
● SIR a bonus

JOB DESCRIPTION:
● Maintain driver logs as applicable and complete pre-trip inspections.
● Maintain vehicle’s maintenance record
● Adhere to all safety requirements
● Being able to use a routing system
● Loading and unloading | Pick-ups and drop-offs
● Drives around the Lower Mainland – rain or shine – delivering groceries, wholesale & third party freights at the time requested by customers by using a company vehicle

Please submit your resume via email to ondrej@bobbycool.ca | Please include valid references.

