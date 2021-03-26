Heritage Asian Eatery Introduces New Dim Sum Package and Family Feast for Easter Weekend

The Goods from Heritage Asian Eatery

Vancouver, BC | Heritage Asian Eatery has created a dim sum feature of new menu items and classic favourites, available for takeout Easter weekend from April 2nd to 4th.

$69 Easter Dim Sum Package (Serves 2 – 3): Available for takeout only, from Friday, April 2 to Sunday, April 4, 11am – 3pm. Includes Heritage dim sum favourites and new items: prawn dumplings (4 pieces), truffle siu mai (4 pieces), Heritage wings (12 pieces), eggplant, chive prawn cake (4 piece), xo radish cake, lotus leaf sticky rice, black sesame balls (4 pieces).

For larger households, we recommend the Heritage Family Feasts, available for groups of four to six people. The Family Feast needs to be pre-ordered one day in advance through the Heritage website. Both the Easter Dim Sum Package and Family Feast are only available for pick-up from the Broadway location.