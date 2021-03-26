Community News / West Side

Heritage Asian Eatery Introduces New Dim Sum Package and Family Feast for Easter Weekend

Portrait

The Goods from Heritage Asian Eatery

Vancouver, BC | Heritage Asian Eatery has created a dim sum feature of new menu items and classic favourites, available for takeout Easter weekend from April 2nd to 4th.

$69 Easter Dim Sum Package (Serves 2 – 3): Available for takeout only, from Friday, April 2 to Sunday, April 4, 11am – 3pm. Includes Heritage dim sum favourites and new items: prawn dumplings (4 pieces), truffle siu mai (4 pieces), Heritage wings (12 pieces), eggplant, chive prawn cake (4 piece), xo radish cake, lotus leaf sticky rice, black sesame balls (4 pieces).

For larger households, we recommend the Heritage Family Feasts, available for groups of four to six people. The Family Feast needs to be pre-ordered one day in advance through the Heritage website. Both the Easter Dim Sum Package and Family Feast are only available for pick-up from the Broadway location.

Heritage Asian Eatery (Broadway)
Neighbourhood: West Side
382 West Broadway (Opening soon) | WEBSITE
Heritage Asian Eatery Introduces New Dim Sum Package and Family Feast for Easter Weekend
Heritage Asian Eatery Celebrates Lunar New Year With Exclusive Menu Features

There are 0 comments

West Side

From The Collection / Kitsilano

FROM THE COLLECTION // A Model-Sized Version of an Iconic City of Vancouver Statue

The Museum of Vancouver's CEO, Mauro Vescera, shares a piece that inspires some personal childhood nostalgia...

View From Your Window / False Creek

The View From Your Window #250

We love posting photos like this that reveal the views through the windows of our readers. We hope you'll consider sharing yours!

From The Collection / West Side

FROM THE COLLECTION // A Series of Timeless Paintings at the Morris and Helen Belkin Art Gallery

Shelly Rosenblum, Curator of Academic Programs at UBC's Morris and Helen Belkin Art Gallery, shares works by Audrey Capel Doray.

You Need To Try This / Kitsilano

You Need to Try This Refreshing ‘Forager’s Gimlet’ Cocktail From Grapes & Soda

This gorgeous, bright green gimlet is full of fresh forest flavours, perfect for celebrating the advance of Spring.

TBT / West Side

Five Years Ago This Week, When the West Side Landed Its Best Vietnamese Restaurant

A year in the making, the new West Side location of an East Van favourite was immediately welcomed by the neighbourhood.

From The Collection / Kitsilano

FROM THE COLLECTION // The Museum of Vancouver’s Expo Ernie Key Chain

The MOV Operations Manager shares a souvenir that commemorates both a historic local event and an invaluable personal memory.

Popular

Diner / Gastown

Gastown’s Irish Heather and Shebeen to Close, Move to New Neighbourhood

Since 1997 the Irish Heather has been a charming, unpretentious respite for a pie and a pint. Gastown won't be the same without it.

Restaurant Graveyard / Downtown

The Most Cursed Location in Vancouver Spat This Fine Restaurant Out In Only a Year

Previous to Ensemble, the space ate Piccolo Mondo, Saveur and Corner Suite Bistro De Luxe. After Ensemble, it swallowed others.

Op-Ed / Downtown

Vancouver’s First ‘Food Hall’ a Lost Opportunity?

JRG might surprise us with something amazing here, but it's fair to wonder if it won't be genuinely embarrassing for all involved.

Intelligence Briefs

On Surfing a Third Wave and Only Vaccinating Hospitality Workers at Restaurants in Distress

In her recent read of the food and drink headlines, Talia learns of restaurants quietly lost and a crazy amount of food waste.

Tea and Two Slices

On Funding More Skateparks and Building Luxurious Housing for Vancouver’s Workers

In his latest read of the local news headlines, Sean Orr finds tenured pricks and media encouraging anti-Asian hate.

Previous
Mini Egg Puffcreams Available from Popina Canteen and Popina Cantina Until Easter
Next
A Thorough Explanation For Why Most Human Beings Are Right-Handed

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News / False Creek

Mini Egg Puffcreams Available from Popina Canteen and Popina Cantina Until Easter

Community News / Downtown

Boulevard Kitchen & Oyster Bar’s Spring Paella Sunday Supper Series Returns on March 28th

Community News / Downtown

Botanist ‘Travel With Your Palate’ Dinner Returns With Star Chefs on April 13

Community News

Fresh Roots Shares Earth Day ‘Seeding Change’ 2021 Social Media Campaign