Boulevard Kitchen & Oyster Bar’s Spring Paella Sunday Supper Series Returns on March 28th

The Goods from Boulevard Kitchen & Oyster Bar

Vancouver, BC | Boulevard Kitchen & Oyster Bar‘s Paella Sunday Supper Series available March 28 – April 25 (excluding Easter, April 4) brings back one of the award-winning restaurant’s most loved seafood dishes. Executive Chef Roger Ma and team have curated an experience highlighting authentic Spanish flavours; diners are invited to join them for a three-course culinary adventure to the region.

To start, guests will be treated to a glass of Cava, included in the ticket price. The menu will feature a traditional savoury Tortilla Española, commonly served as a tapa in Spain; this custardy egg and potato omelette with a crispy exterior showcases the complex flavours of premium olive oil. The Paella, served in authentic paella pans, is fragrantly flavoured with saffron threads and makes a dramatic appearance to the table that ignites the senses. Diners can expect a dish brimming with generous portions of mussels, clams, prawns, Hokkaido scallops, and octopus. For dessert, Kenta Takahashi, Canada’s Best Pastry Chef 2020, is dishing up a must-try cheesecake.

Tickets to Boulevard’s Paella Sunday Supper Series are available for $69.00 per person on Tock in sets of 2, 4, or 6 guests. Each set of tickets sold will have its own private table. The weekly series will have a 5:30pm seatings available per evening.

About Boulevard Kitchen & Oyster Bar | Located in Vancouver’s downtown shopping district, Boulevard Kitchen & Oyster Bar is an award-winning showcase for sensational seafood paired with the culinary visions of Chefs Alex Chen and Roger Ma. Both Ma and Chen have won the Canadian Culinary Championship crown, in 2020 and 2018 respectively. Chen was also the first competitor to beat an Iron Chef – Hugh Acheson – in the 2018 reboot of Iron Chef Canada. In fact, Boulevard is one of the most awarded restaurants in the city’s recent history. Boulevard’s seafood-focused menu is grounded in classical technique and training, and artfully infused with West Coast flair and international influences. Boulevard boasts a gorgeous room, signature booths, a buzzy bar and elegant private dining spaces, each enhanced with exceptional service, and a wide-ranging selection of wines and cocktail.