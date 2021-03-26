Community News / Downtown

Boulevard Kitchen & Oyster Bar’s Spring Paella Sunday Supper Series Returns on March 28th

Portrait

The Goods from Boulevard Kitchen & Oyster Bar

Vancouver, BC | Boulevard Kitchen & Oyster Bar‘s Paella Sunday Supper Series available March 28 – April 25 (excluding Easter, April 4) brings back one of the award-winning restaurant’s most loved seafood dishes. Executive Chef Roger Ma and team have curated an experience highlighting authentic Spanish flavours; diners are invited to join them for a three-course culinary adventure to the region.

To start, guests will be treated to a glass of Cava, included in the ticket price. The menu will feature a traditional savoury Tortilla Española, commonly served as a tapa in Spain; this custardy egg and potato omelette with a crispy exterior showcases the complex flavours of premium olive oil. The Paella, served in authentic paella pans, is fragrantly flavoured with saffron threads and makes a dramatic appearance to the table that ignites the senses. Diners can expect a dish brimming with generous portions of mussels, clams, prawns, Hokkaido scallops, and octopus. For dessert, Kenta Takahashi, Canada’s Best Pastry Chef 2020, is dishing up a must-try cheesecake.

Tickets to Boulevard’s Paella Sunday Supper Series are available for $69.00 per person on Tock in sets of 2, 4, or 6 guests. Each set of tickets sold will have its own private table. The weekly series will have a 5:30pm seatings available per evening.

About Boulevard Kitchen & Oyster Bar | Located in Vancouver’s downtown shopping district, Boulevard Kitchen & Oyster Bar is an award-winning showcase for sensational seafood paired with the culinary visions of Chefs Alex Chen and Roger Ma. Both Ma and Chen have won the Canadian Culinary Championship crown, in 2020 and 2018 respectively. Chen was also the first competitor to beat an Iron Chef – Hugh Acheson – in the 2018 reboot of Iron Chef Canada. In fact, Boulevard is one of the most awarded restaurants in the city’s recent history. Boulevard’s seafood-focused menu is grounded in classical technique and training, and artfully infused with West Coast flair and international influences. Boulevard boasts a gorgeous room, signature booths, a buzzy bar and elegant private dining spaces, each enhanced with exceptional service, and a wide-ranging selection of wines and cocktail.

Boulevard Kitchen & Oyster Bar
Neighbourhood: Downtown
845 Burrard St. | 604-642-2900 | WEBSITE
Boulevard Kitchen & Oyster Bar’s Spring Paella Sunday Supper Series Returns on March 28th
Boulevard Kitchen & Oyster Bar Reveals Easter Brunch, Dinner and To-Go Menus

There are 0 comments

Downtown

Restaurant Graveyard / Downtown

The Most Cursed Location in Vancouver Spat This Fine Restaurant Out In Only a Year

Previous to Ensemble, the space ate Piccolo Mondo, Saveur and Corner Suite Bistro De Luxe. After Ensemble, it swallowed others.

Op-Ed / Downtown

Vancouver’s First ‘Food Hall’ a Lost Opportunity?

JRG might surprise us with something amazing here, but it's fair to wonder if it won't be genuinely embarrassing for all involved.

TBT / Downtown

Five Years Ago This Week, When Ramen Gojira First Debuted Its Huge Noodle Bowls

They invited me down to participate in the staff tasting on the day before launch. I was so excited that I skipped breakfast.

You Should Know / Downtown

Vancouver’s Cruel and Ridiculous Lack of Public Toilets: A History

Despite its world class pretensions, this city has always made it hard for its citizens to find relief on the go.

Seen In Vancouver / Downtown

La Taqueria’s ‘El Camión’ Food Truck Back Up and Running Seven Days a Week

The truck is now setting up shop outside of the Georgia Hotel on weekdays and roving Vancouver's streets on weekends.

From The Collection / Downtown

FROM THE COLLECTION // The Personal Photo Emily Carr Sent to Her Closest Friends

VAG Chief Librarian Jane Devine Mejia shares an image that sheds intimate light on a Vancouver icon, who celebrates her 150th birthday this year...

Popular

Diner / Gastown

Gastown’s Irish Heather and Shebeen to Close, Move to New Neighbourhood

Since 1997 the Irish Heather has been a charming, unpretentious respite for a pie and a pint. Gastown won't be the same without it.

Restaurant Graveyard / Downtown

The Most Cursed Location in Vancouver Spat This Fine Restaurant Out In Only a Year

Previous to Ensemble, the space ate Piccolo Mondo, Saveur and Corner Suite Bistro De Luxe. After Ensemble, it swallowed others.

Op-Ed / Downtown

Vancouver’s First ‘Food Hall’ a Lost Opportunity?

JRG might surprise us with something amazing here, but it's fair to wonder if it won't be genuinely embarrassing for all involved.

Intelligence Briefs

On Surfing a Third Wave and Only Vaccinating Hospitality Workers at Restaurants in Distress

In her recent read of the food and drink headlines, Talia learns of restaurants quietly lost and a crazy amount of food waste.

Tea and Two Slices

On Funding More Skateparks and Building Luxurious Housing for Vancouver’s Workers

In his latest read of the local news headlines, Sean Orr finds tenured pricks and media encouraging anti-Asian hate.

Previous
Botanist ‘Travel With Your Palate’ Dinner Returns With Star Chefs on April 13
Next
Mini Egg Puffcreams Available from Popina Canteen and Popina Cantina Until Easter

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News / West Side

Heritage Asian Eatery Introduces New Dim Sum Package and Family Feast for Easter Weekend

Community News / False Creek

Mini Egg Puffcreams Available from Popina Canteen and Popina Cantina Until Easter

Community News / Downtown

Botanist ‘Travel With Your Palate’ Dinner Returns With Star Chefs on April 13

Community News

Fresh Roots Shares Earth Day ‘Seeding Change’ 2021 Social Media Campaign