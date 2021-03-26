Community News / Downtown

Botanist 'Travel With Your Palate' Dinner Returns With Star Chefs on April 13

Vancouver, BC | Fairmont Pacific Rim Executive Chef Damon Campbell and Botanist Executive Chef Hector Laguna will host three top-tier local Vancouver chefs for the second iteration of the popular ‘Travel with your Palate’ dinner series. A specialty six-course tasting menu will be designed in collaboration with participating chefs, each creating a signature dish from their home kitchen. For one evening only, guests can ‘travel’ with their taste buds to an exclusive dining experience filled with a collection of west coast inspired flavours, complemented with the option of beverage pairings. The dinner benefits the Vancouver Food and Beverage Community Relief Fund (VANFBC).

Alongside Fairmont Pacific Rim’s Damon Campbell and Botanist’s Hector Laguna, participating chefs include: Lee Cooper, Owner and Executive Chef of L’Abbatoir; Gus Stieffenhofer-Brandson, Executive Chef of Published on Main; and Roger Ma, Executive Chef of Boulevard. Additionally, Fairmont Pacific Rim’s new Executive Pastry Chef, Kate Siegel, will make her official debut with a dessert course to give a sweet grand finale to the evening.

“We are thrilled to be hosting the second annual Travel with your Palate dinner series at Botanist with another talented group of Vancouver chefs,” comments Fairmont Pacific Rim Executive Chef, Damon Campbell. “The success of the first collaboration was a testament to the resilience of the hospitality industry and desire from our local culinary community to give back. We were able to donate over $6,000 to the VANFBC last year, and we hope to do that again this year.”

The specialty six-course menus available for $148.00 CAD per person (excluding taxes and gratuity), with a selection of optional beverage pairings for $70.00 CAD and $110.00 CAD. Guests are encouraged to secure advance reservations, as the dinner is likely to sell out. Reservations can be made online through Tock as of Friday, March 26, 2021. Participating sponsors include Mikuni Wild Harvest, Two Rivers Specialty Meat, Blundell Seafoods, and TIP Invitational Golf Tournament.

Diners wishing to make a night of it can take the elevator home to luxurious accommodations with Fairmont Pacific Rim’s Canadian Residents’ rate, complete with a complimentary upgrade, self-parking, and late check-out of 5:00 pm.

At each touchpoint along the journey through Botanist, extensive measures are being taken to protect guests and employees. These measures include but are not limited to; physical distancing and capacity guidelines, mandatory screening for all diners and employees, temperature checks, masks to be worn by diners in public and waiting areas, as well as worn by all employees, and increased frequency of cleaning with EPA registered disinfecting chemicals that have been proven effective in preventing the transmission of COVID-19.

The Vancouver Food and Beverage Community Relief Fund was set up in the height of the pandemic to provide financial aid to members of Vancouver’s food and beverage industry. Financial grants have been provided to cover necessities like groceries, bills, prescriptions, and more. Members of Vancouver’s food and beverage industry can submit an application for financial relief due to loss of a job or reduced hours through the COVID-19 Assistance Program.

About Fairmont Pacific Rim | Fairmont Pacific Rim – Vancouver’s definitive luxury hotel – was rated the World’s Best Business Hotel by Condé Nast Traveler readers and awarded the coveted Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star and AAA Five Diamond Rating. This ultramodern downtown hotel offers unobstructed mountain and harbour views, combining the best of the Pacific Rim in its architecture and décor. The hotel features three eclectic dining destinations, resort-style Willow Stream Spa, rooftop pool deck, lavish guestrooms, and a variety of the city’s most luxurious suites including the new Owner’s Suites; a collection of stylish mid-century modern designed suites, inspired by what makes a city feel alive.

Botanist
Neighbourhood: Downtown
1038 Canada Place | 604-695-5500 | WEBSITE
