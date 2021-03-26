Belgard Kitchen Seeks Line Cooks, Restaurant Night Manager to Join Team

Opportunity Knocks / Railtown Japantown

Vancouver, BC | Belgard Kitchen is one of three manufacturing brands within the Settlement Building, located at 55 Dunlevy Ave in Railtown, sharing the space with Settlement Brewing and Vancouver Urban Winery. We offer three different services: Weekday Lunch, Weekend Brunch, and Dinner seven nights a week. Our evening service focuses on share plates served tapas style, fostering an environment where people can enjoy multiple dishes and experience the full menu. As a brewery and a winery, we highlight our fresh craft beer made on site and BC VQA wine on tap, with 9 beer taps and 34 wine taps.

Job Position: Restaurant Night Manager
As the Restaurant Night Manager, your role is first and foremost running the floor, with shifts at night and during the day. You are responsible for its execution, starting with the host to the kitchen staff and to your junior leaders. You work hand in hand with the Chef de Partie. You have a keen eye for detail on all aspects of the business. On the floor, your focus should be on the guest experience. You have the highest standard for food quality and can work with the kitchen by commanding the pass through. You have a great understanding and interest in beer and wine.

You are also to assist the GM in operational and managerial duties. Outside of running the floor you are responsible for oversight of the schedule; coordinating with management on who you want on your team. You have a keen eye for keeping the business profitable by hitting your labour and costs goal. You are also responsible for reporting the day business at team meetings, reviewing sales, labour, people, and environment.

Responsibilities
– Restaurant Profitability
– Impacting Costs of Good Sold
– Hitting Labour Budgets
– Coaching junior leaders on cutting effectively
– Liaising on scheduling needs
– Developing the Business
– Developing, committing, and executing sales tactics that will help drive the business – Building relationships, with guests – making guests life-long regulars and with staff – having regular check in and feedback conversations
– Training and development – hosts, servers, bartenders, junior leaders
– Hiring Manager (co duty)

Job Position: Line/Prep Cooks
What we’re looking for:
– Rule #1 – No assholes! We are looking for professionals who can take ownership of their roles and stations in a setting that promotes learning and growth to those who are reliable, candid, honest, trustworthy and hardworking
– The ability to stay organized from setup / service / shutdown.
– A genuine interest in the food and beverage industry.
– Keen eye for detail surrounding all aspects of the role – from prep to service to keeping your station clean.
– Desire to learn and succeed within the team – pushing yourself and those around you for excellence.

What we offer:
– Competitive wage.
– Cash tips, paid weekly.
– Free meal every shift.
– Deals on Settlement Brewing beer + VUW wine off-sales.
– Transparent growth plan for every single cook.
– The opportunity to learn the basics and beyond from calm and educated cooks within a scratch kitchen.
– A fun, supportive, inclusive, and energetic work environment.
– Expect to work ~30-40 hours a week.

All positions at Belgard Kitchen and the Settlement Building are open to any and every member of the community. Folks of all racial backgrounds and gender identities (LGBTQIA+) are encouraged to apply.

If Belgard Kitchen sounds like something you’d like to be a part of, please get in touch with your resume. Resumes can be sent to info@belgardkitchen.com.

Belgard Kitchen
Neighbourhood: Railtown Japantown
 55 Dunlevy Ave. | 604-699-1989 | WEBSITE
