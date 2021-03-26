Smoke Breaks

A Thorough Explanation For Why Most Human Beings Are Right-Handed

Portrait

(via) This PBS EONS video detailing why the overwhelming majority of us human beings (75%-95%) are right-handed is hugely fascinating. Right-handedness turns out to be a bizarre evolutionary characteristic wholly exclusive to our species.

Popular

Diner / Gastown

Gastown’s Irish Heather and Shebeen to Close, Move to New Neighbourhood

Since 1997 the Irish Heather has been a charming, unpretentious respite for a pie and a pint. Gastown won't be the same without it.

Restaurant Graveyard / Downtown

The Most Cursed Location in Vancouver Spat This Fine Restaurant Out In Only a Year

Previous to Ensemble, the space ate Piccolo Mondo, Saveur and Corner Suite Bistro De Luxe. After Ensemble, it swallowed others.

Op-Ed / Downtown

Vancouver’s First ‘Food Hall’ a Lost Opportunity?

JRG might surprise us with something amazing here, but it's fair to wonder if it won't be genuinely embarrassing for all involved.

Intelligence Briefs

On Surfing a Third Wave and Only Vaccinating Hospitality Workers at Restaurants in Distress

In her recent read of the food and drink headlines, Talia learns of restaurants quietly lost and a crazy amount of food waste.

Tea and Two Slices

On Funding More Skateparks and Building Luxurious Housing for Vancouver’s Workers

In his latest read of the local news headlines, Sean Orr finds tenured pricks and media encouraging anti-Asian hate.

Smoke Breaks

Smoke Breaks

Amazing Drone Footage Traces Lava Flow Around Iceland’s Suddenly Active Volcano

Drone pilot Björn Steinbekk almost boils his aircraft flying over the bubbling, red hot drama of the Fagradalsfjall volcano.

Smoke Breaks

Street Artist Banksy Reveals New Work With the Assistance of Bob Ross

The middle of the night stencil piece depicts a prisoner descending a rope weighed down with a typewriter.

Smoke Breaks

Supercut Honours the Role Typewriters Have Played in Film and Television

The typewriter may have been replaced by the keyboard, but it still finds work in Hollywood as an instrument of dramatic effect.

Smoke Breaks

Terrifying 60-Year Old Glue Sniffing PSA Warns of ‘Big Trouble In a Small Tube’

With plenty of scary anecdotes, the slideshow-style film explains the ways in which glue causes its sniffers to go batshit crazy.