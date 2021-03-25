The Keefer Yard to Host Special ‘Belvedere Brunch’ This Weekend

Community News / Chinatown

Vancouver, BC | This weekend, March 27 and 28th, The Keefer Yard in Chinatown will be hosting a Belvedere Brunch featuring a custom menu designed by Rabbit’s Foot Culinary, a local small events company. Tobias Grignon, of Rabbit’s Foot, is the former executive chef of Mamie Taylor’s, and will be accompanied by host Toby Neumann. Their inventive menu was created for The Keefer Yard using fresh, seasonal ingredients. Choose from seven dishes including the ‘Smoke Show’ (smoked eggplant panino, tomato fennel jam, runny egg, crispy mozzarella, arugula) and ‘Getting Cheeky’ (crispy pork cheeks, chilli glazed potato hash, braised greens, scallions, poached egg, hollandaise). There will also be a ShuckShuck oyster pop-up during brunch featuring both ‘naked’ and specialty ‘topped’ oysters.


The Keefer Yard has crafted up some brunch-inspired Belvedere cocktails for the weekend, so come hungry and come thirsty! Reservations can be made for March 27th or 28th with your choice of a 12pm or 2pm seating. Head to the www.thekeeferbar.com or use the link in our Instagram bio @thekeeferyard to secure your spot.

Keefer Bar
Neighbourhood: Chinatown
135 Keefer St | 604-688-1961 | WEBSITE
