TBT / Gastown

Seven Years Ago Today, Awaiting the Launch of Gastown’s Short-Lived Blacktail Florist

Portrait

For this week’s edition of #ThrowbackThursday we go back exactly seven years to the hectic days before Blacktail Florist opened in Gastown’s old Magasin building.

I remember this afternoon walkabout very well, mostly because of how convinced I was of the likely success of the place. Alas, it was not to be. Blacktail Florist never attracted a regular clientele, and lasted a quiet two years.  The space – now having suffered restaurant failure after restaurant failure – is currently an office and art gallery. From Vancouver’s Restaurant Graveyard:

Blacktail Florist was an interesting (if short-lived) 80-seat restaurant concept located in Gastown’s storied 1912 Le Magasin building (200-332 Water Street). Opened by chef/co-owner Jimmy Stewart in the Spring of 2014, it took a Scandinavian approach to West Coast micro-seasonal ingredients. From the publicity materials of the time: “Wild edibles are the inspiration behind daily dishes, while a range of thoughtfully selected wines by the glass and bottle showcase the best varietals from our region. Outdoor meets indoor in the welcoming, clean and bright woodland-inspired interior.” Despite some positive reviews, an awesome look by Craig Stanghetta and the crew from St. Marie Designs, and the inevitable dropping of “Florist” from the name, the restaurant didn’t last long, closing less than two years later in March, 2016.

  • Connor Gotowiec, Jimmy Stewart, Chen-Wei Lee | The Blacktail Florist
  • Connor Gotowiec | The Blacktail Florist
  • The Blacktail Florist
  • The Blacktail Florist
  • Exterior | The Blacktail Florist
  • The Blacktail Florist
  • The Blacktail Florist
  • The Blacktail Florist
  • The Blacktail Florist
  • Craig Stanghetta | The Blacktail Florist
  • The Blacktail Florist
  • Chen-Wei Lee | The Blacktail Florist
  • The Blacktail Florist
  • Chef Jimmy Stewart | The Blacktail Florist
  • The Blacktail Florist
  • The Blacktail Florist
  • The Blacktail Florist
  • The Blacktail Florist
  • The Blacktail Florist
  • The Blacktail Florist
  • The Blacktail Florist
  • The Blacktail Florist
  • The Blacktail Florist
  • The Blacktail Florist
  • The Blacktail Florist
  • The Blacktail Florist
  • The Blacktail Florist
  • The Blacktail Florist
Blacktail Florist
Neighbourhood: Gastown
332 Water St. (Closed)
Seven Years Ago Today, Awaiting the Launch of Gastown’s Short-Lived Blacktail Florist
Remembering the Beautiful, Short-Lived Gastown Restaurant That Never Sold Flowers

There are 0 comments

Gastown

Diner / Gastown

Gastown’s Irish Heather and Shebeen to Close, Move to New Neighbourhood

Since 1997 the Irish Heather has been a charming, unpretentious respite for a pie and a pint. Gastown won't be the same without it.

Restaurant Graveyard / Gastown

This Dark and Sexy Restaurant With a ‘Nuevo Latino’ Theme Was Once a Gastown Hotspot

Cobre enjoyed a five-year run before shutting down in 2012 with the chef launching Cuchillo a few blocks east on Powell Street.

Vancouverites / Gastown

On the Crafts of Communication and Creating Identity With Artist Lydia Cecilia

To get up close with her artwork, be sure to RSVP to the February 13th Neighbourhood Pop-Up event.

Restaurant Graveyard / Gastown

This Acclaimed Gastown Restaurant Will Be Remembered as One of the Best of Its Generation

The city - and most immediately the 100 block of West Hastings - is so much the lesser for the loss of Wildebeest.

Cool Things We Want / Gastown

We Want to Get Ambient With These Groovy, Locally Made Candleholders

One of a Few is currently in possession of two of these, so if you're planning to get romantic this weekend, pounce!

TBT / Gastown

A Look Back and Last Call for Gastown’s Peckinpah

Selling a restaurant can't be easy, especially in the midst of a pandemic and in a neighbourhood that's having a hard go of it.

Popular

Diner / Gastown

Gastown’s Irish Heather and Shebeen to Close, Move to New Neighbourhood

Since 1997 the Irish Heather has been a charming, unpretentious respite for a pie and a pint. Gastown won't be the same without it.

Restaurant Graveyard / Downtown

The Most Cursed Location in Vancouver Spat This Fine Restaurant Out In Only a Year

Previous to Ensemble, the space ate Piccolo Mondo, Saveur and Corner Suite Bistro De Luxe. After Ensemble, it swallowed others.

Op-Ed / Downtown

Vancouver’s First ‘Food Hall’ a Lost Opportunity?

JRG might surprise us with something amazing here, but it's fair to wonder if it won't be genuinely embarrassing for all involved.

Intelligence Briefs

On Surfing a Third Wave and Only Vaccinating Hospitality Workers at Restaurants in Distress

In her recent read of the food and drink headlines, Talia learns of restaurants quietly lost and a crazy amount of food waste.

Tea and Two Slices

On Funding More Skateparks and Building Luxurious Housing for Vancouver’s Workers

In his latest read of the local news headlines, Sean Orr finds tenured pricks and media encouraging anti-Asian hate.

TBT

See more from TBT
TBT / West End

Twelve Years Ago Today, Taking Truly Terrible Photos Inside Bin 941 Tapas Parlour

These images were taken in 2009, the popular restaurant's 11th year, arguably towards the very end of its long heyday.

TBT / Chinatown

Five Years Ago This Week, One of Vancouver’s Best Restaurants Was Just Taking Shape

When news broke of Kissa Tanto's coming, its success was seen as about as sure a thing as a thing could possibly be.

TBT / Downtown

Five Years Ago This Week, When Ramen Gojira First Debuted Its Huge Noodle Bowls

They invited me down to participate in the staff tasting on the day before launch. I was so excited that I skipped breakfast.

TBT / West Side

Five Years Ago This Week, When the West Side Landed Its Best Vietnamese Restaurant

A year in the making, the new West Side location of an East Van favourite was immediately welcomed by the neighbourhood.