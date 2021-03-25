Seven Years Ago Today, Awaiting the Launch of Gastown’s Short-Lived Blacktail Florist

For this week’s edition of #ThrowbackThursday we go back exactly seven years to the hectic days before Blacktail Florist opened in Gastown’s old Magasin building.

I remember this afternoon walkabout very well, mostly because of how convinced I was of the likely success of the place. Alas, it was not to be. Blacktail Florist never attracted a regular clientele, and lasted a quiet two years. The space – now having suffered restaurant failure after restaurant failure – is currently an office and art gallery. From Vancouver’s Restaurant Graveyard:

Blacktail Florist was an interesting (if short-lived) 80-seat restaurant concept located in Gastown’s storied 1912 Le Magasin building (200-332 Water Street). Opened by chef/co-owner Jimmy Stewart in the Spring of 2014, it took a Scandinavian approach to West Coast micro-seasonal ingredients. From the publicity materials of the time: “Wild edibles are the inspiration behind daily dishes, while a range of thoughtfully selected wines by the glass and bottle showcase the best varietals from our region. Outdoor meets indoor in the welcoming, clean and bright woodland-inspired interior.” Despite some positive reviews, an awesome look by Craig Stanghetta and the crew from St. Marie Designs, and the inevitable dropping of “Florist” from the name, the restaurant didn’t last long, closing less than two years later in March, 2016.