Memphis Blues BBQ’s Easter Smoked Turkeys and Hams Return, Plus a New Friday Lunch Special

The Goods from Memphis Blues BBQ

Vancouver, BC | We have perfected our craft 19 years running and Smoked Easter Hams and Turkeys are back. We are serving double smoked and glazed, Artisanal Dawson Creek Hams with drippin’s for $80. They feed 8-10 people and the leftovers are fabulous! Our turkeys are free range and hormone and antibiotic free – also feeding 8-10 people. We take pride in our gravy from scratch. We use house-made bone broth, butter, turkey fat rendered from the birds and finish the batch with drippin’s from the turkeys. We don’t add any liquid smoke (none in the house in fact), the light smoke flavour is from the smoked bird’s juices. Turkey with house-made gravy is $125.

People often add brisket, pulled pork or ribs to their order. Don’t forget about adding some cornbread or collard greens to really fill out your Southern feast. Add sausage-cornbread stuffing and cranberry sauce for $25.

Make sure to pre order early as we enter Turkey Mayhem. Call our Commercial Store at 604-215-2599 to place your order. The cut off to order for Easter is March 31st. We offer two pick up times: between 12-1pm and 5-6pm.



It’s getting hot and we’re terribly excited for this one, folks. Memphis Blues sticks true to their roots and launches a new Friday Lunch Special – the Tennessee Hot Crunch. Crispy chicken breast doused in an irresistible spice on a bed of lettuce, tomato and house sauce – this is our new take on a Po’ Boy. Enjoy with our famous house fries, or classic home-made smoked pit beans and slaw, this isn’t one to be missed.