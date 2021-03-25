Opportunity Knocks / Commercial Drive

Memphis Blues BBQ Seeking Supervisors, Line Cooks, Bartenders and Servers

Portrait

The Goods from Memphis Blues BBQ

Vancouver, BC | If you think eating BBQ makes you happy, imagine the joy of smokin’ with our gorgeous pit…Want to join our kickass team? Memphis Blues Commercial Drive is seeking:

Supervisors, Line Cooks, Bartenders and Servers!

We proudly serve authentic Tennessee BBQ to a great and loyal clientele on Commercial Drive. We are a fast-paced and lively room, with great music pumping and good vibes all round.

Think you’d be a great fit? Apply in person with your resume at our Commercial Drive store, or apply online at memphisbluesbbq.com.

DMs with resumes will not be accepted, folks.

Look forward to meeting you!

Memphis Blues BBQ
Neighbourhood: Commercial Drive
1342 Commercial Dr, Vancouver, BC V5L 3X6 | 604-215-2599 | WEBSITE
Memphis Blues BBQ Seeking Supervisors, Line Cooks, Bartenders and Servers
