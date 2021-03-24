Fable Diner Offering Special Easter Weekend Roast Chicken Dinner

The Goods from Fable Diner

Vancouver, BC | For the Easter weekend, Fable Diner will be offering a special Family Meal from Thursday, April 1 to Monday, April 5. This is available for takeout and delivery. Enjoy a Roast Chicken dinner with featured salad (mixed local greens with house-made apple cider vinaigrette), mashed potatoes, seasonal vegetables and 4 house-made ice cream sandwiches (delicious chocolate chewy cookies made with rye flour) for $50! Customers are encouraged to pre-order online or by calling 604-563-3463.