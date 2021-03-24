Community News / Gastown

East Van Roasters’ 2021 Easter Collection Includes Bean-to-Bar Bunnies, Eggs, Turnip Pops

Portrait

The Goods from East Van Roasters

Vancouver, BC | Pay it forward this Easter by picking up adorable bean-to-bar chocolate treats from East Van Roasters (319 Carrall St., Vancouver) in classic spring-inspired flavours. From nostalgic cookies and cream to sophisticated lemon-pistachio praline, East Van Roasters has goodies to satisfy every taste. The 2021 Easter collection includes chocolate Bunny Buddies, boxes of delicate chocolate eggs, and vegan white-chocolate ‘turnip’ pops. These artisanal chocolates are made using only organic, fair, and direct-trade cacao without refined sugar. Every purchase you make from East Van Roasters directly benefits the social enterprise’s peer-mentorship program that supports women living in the Downtown Eastside community who are reentering the workforce.

East Van Roasters 2021 Easter Collection:

Coconut White-Chocolate ‘Turnip’ Pops, $3.50:
Vegan coconut white chocolate sprinkled with toasted coconut, with ‘turnip’ tops coloured using spinach powder.

Chocolate Egg Box, $20 nine-pack:

Crispy Salted Caramel: half crispy organic brown rice in chocolate, and half buttery chewy caramel in a 70 per cent Madagascan chocolate shell.
Peek-A-Boo Lemon-Pistachio Praline: pistachio and lemon praline, sandy pistachio pieces, and candied lemon zest in white chocolate.
Cream Earl Grey: 70 per cent Peruvian dark chocolate egg filled with a creamy Earl Grey-infused Dominican Republic chocolate ganache.

Bunny Buddies, $16.50 two-pack:
Also sold individually, available in-store only for $8.

Cookies & Cream Bunny: white chocolate studded with house-made cookie pieces.
Toffee Bunny: Solid 70 per cent Peruvian chocolate bunny with crunchy toffee pieces.

The 2021 Easter collection is available now at East Van Roasters, open from 12-5pm Tuesday to Saturday, and online at eastvanroasters.square.site for advance ordering and Canada-wide shipping.

East Van Roasters Cafe
Neighbourhood: Gastown
319 Carrall St. | 604-629-7562 | WEBSITE
East Van Roasters’ 2021 Easter Collection Includes Bean-to-Bar Bunnies, Eggs, Turnip Pops
Good Things Come In Small Packages at East Van Roasters During Lunar New Year and Valentine’s Day

There are 0 comments

Gastown

Diner / Gastown

Gastown’s Irish Heather and Shebeen to Close, Move to New Neighbourhood

Since 1997 the Irish Heather has been a charming, unpretentious respite for a pie and a pint. Gastown won't be the same without it.

Restaurant Graveyard / Gastown

This Dark and Sexy Restaurant With a ‘Nuevo Latino’ Theme Was Once a Gastown Hotspot

Cobre enjoyed a five-year run before shutting down in 2012 with the chef launching Cuchillo a few blocks east on Powell Street.

Vancouverites / Gastown

On the Crafts of Communication and Creating Identity With Artist Lydia Cecilia

To get up close with her artwork, be sure to RSVP to the February 13th Neighbourhood Pop-Up event.

Restaurant Graveyard / Gastown

This Acclaimed Gastown Restaurant Will Be Remembered as One of the Best of Its Generation

The city - and most immediately the 100 block of West Hastings - is so much the lesser for the loss of Wildebeest.

Cool Things We Want / Gastown

We Want to Get Ambient With These Groovy, Locally Made Candleholders

One of a Few is currently in possession of two of these, so if you're planning to get romantic this weekend, pounce!

TBT / Gastown

A Look Back and Last Call for Gastown’s Peckinpah

Selling a restaurant can't be easy, especially in the midst of a pandemic and in a neighbourhood that's having a hard go of it.

Popular

Diner / Gastown

Gastown’s Irish Heather and Shebeen to Close, Move to New Neighbourhood

Since 1997 the Irish Heather has been a charming, unpretentious respite for a pie and a pint. Gastown won't be the same without it.

Op-Ed / Downtown

Vancouver’s First ‘Food Hall’ a Lost Opportunity?

JRG might surprise us with something amazing here, but it's fair to wonder if it won't be genuinely embarrassing for all involved.

Intelligence Briefs

On Surfing a Third Wave and Only Vaccinating Hospitality Workers at Restaurants in Distress

In her recent read of the food and drink headlines, Talia learns of restaurants quietly lost and a crazy amount of food waste.

Community News / New Westminster

El Santo to Honour Easter With Special Take Home Meal and ‘Shannon’s Table’ Initiative

TBT / West End

Twelve Years Ago Today, Taking Truly Terrible Photos Inside Bin 941 Tapas Parlour

These images were taken in 2009, the popular restaurant's 11th year, arguably towards the very end of its long heyday.

Previous
Lamb to Ewe Delivers Easter Lamb to Your Front Door this Holiday Weekend
Next
FROM THE COLLECTION // A Model-Sized Version of an Iconic City of Vancouver Statue

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News / Mt. Pleasant

Fable Diner Offering Special Easter Weekend Roast Chicken Dinner

Community News

Lamb to Ewe Delivers Easter Lamb to Your Front Door this Holiday Weekend

Community News / Burnaby

Mon Paris Pâtisserie Hatches Colourful Chocolate Egg Creations for Easter

Community News / Gastown

Di Beppe’s Traditional Tuscan ‘Festa della Polenta’ Returns In April