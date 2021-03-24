East Van Roasters’ 2021 Easter Collection Includes Bean-to-Bar Bunnies, Eggs, Turnip Pops

The Goods from East Van Roasters

Vancouver, BC | Pay it forward this Easter by picking up adorable bean-to-bar chocolate treats from East Van Roasters (319 Carrall St., Vancouver) in classic spring-inspired flavours. From nostalgic cookies and cream to sophisticated lemon-pistachio praline, East Van Roasters has goodies to satisfy every taste. The 2021 Easter collection includes chocolate Bunny Buddies, boxes of delicate chocolate eggs, and vegan white-chocolate ‘turnip’ pops. These artisanal chocolates are made using only organic, fair, and direct-trade cacao without refined sugar. Every purchase you make from East Van Roasters directly benefits the social enterprise’s peer-mentorship program that supports women living in the Downtown Eastside community who are reentering the workforce.



East Van Roasters 2021 Easter Collection:

Coconut White-Chocolate ‘Turnip’ Pops, $3.50:

Vegan coconut white chocolate sprinkled with toasted coconut, with ‘turnip’ tops coloured using spinach powder. Chocolate Egg Box, $20 nine-pack: Crispy Salted Caramel: half crispy organic brown rice in chocolate, and half buttery chewy caramel in a 70 per cent Madagascan chocolate shell.

Peek-A-Boo Lemon-Pistachio Praline: pistachio and lemon praline, sandy pistachio pieces, and candied lemon zest in white chocolate.

Cream Earl Grey: 70 per cent Peruvian dark chocolate egg filled with a creamy Earl Grey-infused Dominican Republic chocolate ganache. Bunny Buddies, $16.50 two-pack:

Also sold individually, available in-store only for $8. Cookies & Cream Bunny: white chocolate studded with house-made cookie pieces.

Toffee Bunny: Solid 70 per cent Peruvian chocolate bunny with crunchy toffee pieces.

The 2021 Easter collection is available now at East Van Roasters, open from 12-5pm Tuesday to Saturday, and online at eastvanroasters.square.site for advance ordering and Canada-wide shipping.