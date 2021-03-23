We Want to Deck Ourselves Out In the New ‘Antisocial Flower Shop’ Merch

We’re a pretty satisfied bunch, but that doesn’t mean we aren’t covetous. Sometimes we see things out there that we just must have. Cool Things We Want is an archive of those earthly desires.

We want to celebrate the shift in seasons by decking ourselves out in the latest clothing drop from Antisocial Skateboard Shop. Released for sale and presale yesterday (Monday, March 22nd), it includes an Old Fashioned Standards collaboration “Wavey Daisy” bucket hat in five fabrics (floral printed, denim, “watermelon”, and baby blue or lavender corduroy; $80 each), along with a bunch of new printed t-shirts ($35) and an embroidered sweatshirt ($110), all emblazoned with either “Antisocial Flower Shop” or, simply, “Flowers” (a nod to Antisocial owner Michelle Pezel’s other venture, with friend/photographer Alana Paterson, Valley Buds Flower Farm).

Clearly, we aren’t the only ones stoked on the arrival of the spring-y new threads, since many sizes and styles seem to have sold out within hours of being added to Antisocial’s online shop. According to a recent teaser on their Instagram, though, a small restock of the much coveted sweatshirt may be in the works. Find out more.