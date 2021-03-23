Community News / Commercial Drive

The Bench Bakehouse Aims to Sweeten Easter With Fresh Takes on Traditional Treats

Portrait

The Goods from The Bench Bakehouse

Vancouver, BC | Spring is in the air, and The Bench Bakehouse is celebrating with a delicious array of seasonal goodies including freshly prepared, bake-at-home, and decorate-it-yourself Easter sweets. From classic hot cross buns made with buttery, spiced brioche, to chocolate hot cross buns filled with Cacao Barry milk and dark chocolate, co-owner and baker Tracy Steele adds her creative, decadent spin to traditional delights for springtime festivities. In addition to her skillfully prepared baked goods, some of Tracy’s Easter highlights include: bake-at-home hot cross buns and croissants, Easter Stollen, passion fruit pavlova, and cheerful sugar cookies that are either hand decorated and ready to enjoy or packaged in a DIY kit for a creative afternoon at home.

The Bench 2021 Easter Offerings:

Hot Cross Buns
For both the traditionalist and the chocolate lover, these buttery buns are baked fresh daily.

Traditional Hot Cross Buns, $4.25 each or $16 four-pack: classic brioche filled with raisins, apricots and house-made candied lemon and orange.
Chocolate Hot Cross Buns, $4.25 each or $16 four-pack: Made especially for those who prefer chocolate to candied fruit.

Bake-at-Home
Pull them from the freezer before going to bed, and these treats will be perfectly proofed the next morning ready to pop in the oven—perfect for Easter breakfast:

Hot Cross Buns, $16 four-pack: with spiced brown sugar glaze.
Croissants, $14 four-pack: made from scratch with high-quality butter.
Pain au Chocolat, $16 four-pack: filled with dark chocolate.

Easter Stollen, $20: Following a traditional recipe, The Bench’s signature Stollen only comes around twice a year. Tracy’s Easter version of this incredibly rich bread is studded with pistachios as well as rum-soaked apricots, cherries and cranberries then filled with made-from-scratch pistachio marzipan.

Cookie Kit, $30: The Bench’s popular cookie kit includes six freshly baked cookies in three different Easter shapes, piping bags of brightly coloured icing, decorative sugar, and Easter M&M’s.

Sugar Cookies, $5: Hand-decorated sugar cookies in bunny and egg shapes, each one completely unique and absolutely delicious.

Pavlova, mini $10 (serves 1-2); medium $35 (serves 4): A marshmallow-like meringue with a crispy shell, topped with passion fruit curd, whipped cream, and fresh fruit. Available April 1-4.*

Easter treats will be available at The Bench Bakehouse (1641 Commercial Drive, Vancouver) as of March 19. Goodies can be purchased in store, or pre-ordered online up to a week in advance at thebenchbakehouse.com/order-online.

*Easter Pavlova will only be available for pickup April 1-4. Advance online ordering is highly encouraged as only a limited number will be available for walk-ins.

The Bench Bakehouse
Neighbourhood: Commercial Drive
1641 Commercial Dr. | 604-251-0677 | WEBSITE
The Bench Bakehouse Aims to Sweeten Easter With Fresh Takes on Traditional Treats
Scout List Vol. 576

There are 0 comments

Commercial Drive

Restaurant Graveyard / Commercial Drive

Remembering the Commercial Drive Restaurant Where All the Cooks Liked to Hang Out

While it did attract many off-duty cooks, bartenders and servers, to the neighbourhood at large is was like a second living room.

You Need To Try This / Commercial Drive

You Need to Try This Hot Mexican Chocolate Cream-Filled Pastry on Commercial Drive

The thing is positively loaded with the stuff (really the volume of a cream puff), thus warming the palate without mercy.

Vancouverites / Commercial Drive

INTERVIEW // Livia’s Bakery Manager, Sabine Thorson, on Living Life Covered in Flour

As the flour was settling on a busy week of Valentine's Day prep, Thorson found a bit of time to talk with us about life and work.

You Need To Try This / Commercial Drive

You Need to Try This Soul-Warming Bowl of ‘Fagioli’ on Commercial Drive

A star on the regular menu at Livia, this little bowl packs big punches of flavour and warmth on cold winter days.

5 Places
Take This Out / Commercial Drive

TAKE THIS OUT // What to Order at Jamjar, Savio Volpe, PiDGiN, Published and Bandidas

In the stressed out space between today's bubbles and tomorrow's vaccines, good take-out is increasingly easy to find.

You Need To Try This / Commercial Drive

You Need to Try These XO Sauce-Tossed Egg Noodles on Commercial Drive

Each chewy string is an umami cheat code that tastes of oiled up prawn brains slow cooked in a pot made entirely of cured pork.

Popular

Diner / Gastown

Gastown’s Irish Heather and Shebeen to Close, Move to New Neighbourhood

Since 1997 the Irish Heather has been a charming, unpretentious respite for a pie and a pint. Gastown won't be the same without it.

Op-Ed / Downtown

Vancouver’s First ‘Food Hall’ a Lost Opportunity?

JRG might surprise us with something amazing here, but it's fair to wonder if it won't be genuinely embarrassing for all involved.

Intelligence Briefs

On Surfing a Third Wave and Only Vaccinating Hospitality Workers at Restaurants in Distress

In her recent read of the food and drink headlines, Talia learns of restaurants quietly lost and a crazy amount of food waste.

Community News / New Westminster

El Santo to Honour Easter With Special Take Home Meal and ‘Shannon’s Table’ Initiative

TBT / West End

Twelve Years Ago Today, Taking Truly Terrible Photos Inside Bin 941 Tapas Parlour

These images were taken in 2009, the popular restaurant's 11th year, arguably towards the very end of its long heyday.

Previous
Blue Grouse to Help Feed Local Children Again Through ‘Nourish Cowichan’
Next
Di Beppe’s Traditional Tuscan ‘Festa della Polenta’ Returns In April

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News / Gastown

Di Beppe’s Traditional Tuscan ‘Festa della Polenta’ Returns In April

Community News / The Islands

Blue Grouse to Help Feed Local Children Again Through ‘Nourish Cowichan’

Community News / Yaletown

Provence’s April Wine Menu to Highlight Pender Island’s Sea Star Vineyards

Community News

Pre-Orders for Grounds for Coffee’s Limited Edition ‘Easter Mini Bunnies’ Now Open