The Bench Bakehouse Aims to Sweeten Easter With Fresh Takes on Traditional Treats

Vancouver, BC | Spring is in the air, and The Bench Bakehouse is celebrating with a delicious array of seasonal goodies including freshly prepared, bake-at-home, and decorate-it-yourself Easter sweets. From classic hot cross buns made with buttery, spiced brioche, to chocolate hot cross buns filled with Cacao Barry milk and dark chocolate, co-owner and baker Tracy Steele adds her creative, decadent spin to traditional delights for springtime festivities. In addition to her skillfully prepared baked goods, some of Tracy’s Easter highlights include: bake-at-home hot cross buns and croissants, Easter Stollen, passion fruit pavlova, and cheerful sugar cookies that are either hand decorated and ready to enjoy or packaged in a DIY kit for a creative afternoon at home.

The Bench 2021 Easter Offerings:

Hot Cross Buns

For both the traditionalist and the chocolate lover, these buttery buns are baked fresh daily.

Traditional Hot Cross Buns, $4.25 each or $16 four-pack: classic brioche filled with raisins, apricots and house-made candied lemon and orange.

Chocolate Hot Cross Buns, $4.25 each or $16 four-pack: Made especially for those who prefer chocolate to candied fruit.

Bake-at-Home

Pull them from the freezer before going to bed, and these treats will be perfectly proofed the next morning ready to pop in the oven—perfect for Easter breakfast:

Hot Cross Buns, $16 four-pack: with spiced brown sugar glaze.

Croissants, $14 four-pack: made from scratch with high-quality butter.

Pain au Chocolat, $16 four-pack: filled with dark chocolate.

Easter Stollen, $20: Following a traditional recipe, The Bench’s signature Stollen only comes around twice a year. Tracy’s Easter version of this incredibly rich bread is studded with pistachios as well as rum-soaked apricots, cherries and cranberries then filled with made-from-scratch pistachio marzipan.

Cookie Kit, $30: The Bench’s popular cookie kit includes six freshly baked cookies in three different Easter shapes, piping bags of brightly coloured icing, decorative sugar, and Easter M&M’s.

Sugar Cookies, $5: Hand-decorated sugar cookies in bunny and egg shapes, each one completely unique and absolutely delicious.

Pavlova, mini $10 (serves 1-2); medium $35 (serves 4): A marshmallow-like meringue with a crispy shell, topped with passion fruit curd, whipped cream, and fresh fruit. Available April 1-4.*