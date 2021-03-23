Provence’s April Wine Menu to Highlight Pender Island’s Sea Star Vineyards

The GOODS from Provence Marinaside

Vancouver, BC | April is BC Wine Month and what better way to celebrate than by the return of Provence Marinaside’s monthly Wine Menu Series starting April 1st. “We took a hiatus in February and March as there was Valentine’s Day and Dine Out,” says Provence’s Wine Director Joshua Carlson. “The wine menus have proved very popular and we’ve received some wonderful comments from our guests. It’s always a pleasure to introduce people to wines they may not have heard of or tried before.”

April’s Wine Menu shines the spotlight on Pender Island’s Sea Star Vineyards. “Earlier in March I toured Sea Star with Chef Jean-Francis and other members of Provence’s culinary and sommelier team to taste through the new vintages. Dean Canadzich is the new winemaker there and he has many years of winemaking under his belt. Dean, originally from New Zealand, has made his way in the wine world in coastal cool climate wineries in Australia and ultimately made the move to Canada. He’s had stints in wineries like La Frenz, Enrico, and Cherry Point among others and is considered by many an authority on Gulf Island and Canadian Coastal winemaking. We have had the good fortune of working with the Blanc de Noir Rosé year over year, and I can say wholeheartedly that this 2020 vintage is the best to date,” says Carlson.

Provence Owner/Chef Jean Francis Quaglia, along with his chef brigade, has created a very special two-course menu inspired by the bounty of our local seas. The dishes are unique to the Monthly Wine Menu and do not appear on Provence Marinaside’s regular menu.

As with past Wine Menus, this one also contains a QR code so that guests can access more information on the winery and the featured wines.

April Wine Menu – Sea Star Vineyards

Winemaker: Dean Canadzich

Two-course Menu $51/person

Two-course Wine Pairing $26/person

Two-course Petit Pour Pairing $15/person

First Course

Choose One

Duo of Cured and Fennel-Torched Steelhead

Cucumber Salad, Pink Peppercorns, Creamy Fennel Dressing

Sea Star Vineyard and Winery Blanc de Noir Rosé 2020

or

Saffron Mussel Steamer

Fresh Tomato, Italian Flat Leaf Parsley

Sea Star Vineyard and Winery Pinot Blanc 2020

***

Second Course

Choose One

Choucroute de la Mer

Prawns, Black Cod, Scallops,Seafood Sausage,

Smoked Pork Belly, Sauerkraut, Potato

Sea Star Vineyard and Winery Ortega 2020

or

Seared Halibut

Lightly-spiced Roast Carrots, Grilled French Crisp Lettuce, Plankton Beurre Blanc

Sea Star Vineyard and Winery Stella Maris 2020

Pinot Gris/Gerwürztraminer/Shönberger/Riesling/Ortega

“The 2020 vintage is very sparse – less than 1000 cases of overall production. We are very lucky to secure enough for our April menu, and happy to share with our guests. These rare wines will be in high demand given Sea Star’s reputation for quality,” concludes Carlson.

Provence’s Sea Star Wine Menu is value-priced at $51 for the two-course food menu with the selected wine pairing available for an additional $26 for paired wines (petit pour is $15). It is available every day from April 1 through 30. Reservations are highly recommended.

Don’t forget, Provence Marinaside is also offering an easy to prepare Heat & Eat Take Away Dinner for Easter. It is available for pick up April 2 through 5 and must be pre-ordered no later than March 31.

NOTES | Provence Marinaside is committed to the health and safety of its guests and staff in keeping with the protocols set by the BC Ministry of Health. You can find the details of Provence’s standards here.

Provence is open every day for Dine-In service either in the restaurant or on its heated patio – Brunch (M-F: 10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m., Sat & Sun: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.), Lunch (M-F: 11:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.), Dinner (Mon – Sun: 5 – 10 p.m.) and Happy Hour (Mon – Sun: 3-5 p.m.). Enjoy Live Jazz every Wednesday from 6 – 9 p.m. Reservations are recommended.

In addition to Dine-In service, Provence Marinaside continues to offer its regular menus for brunch, lunch and dinner for Provence at Home Takeout. If you prefer to cook Provence’s food in the comfort of your own kitchen, they also offer four French Food Made Easy kits.

Provence Marinaside is also supporting The Downtown Eastside Women’s Centre with the donation of meals and funds along with a donation option on their should the public also wish to support the organization. Details can be found on Provence Marinaside’s Home Page.