The Goods from Grounds for Coffee

Vancouver, BC | Each order of mini bunnies contains a pastel coloured 8-pack of Grounds for Coffee’s signature buns–but mini! Hop on over this Easter long weekend to pick yours up. You can pre-order in advance by calling either location (604) 254-3939 for Commercial Drive or (604) 224-5282 for Alma. Available exclusively this April 2 – 5.