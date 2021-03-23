Mon Paris Pâtisserie Hatches Colourful Chocolate Egg Creations for Easter

The Goods from Mon Paris Pâtisserie

Burnaby, BC | Mon Paris Pâtisserie (4396 Beresford St., Burnaby) owner and pastry chef, Elena Krasnova, spreads springtime cheer with her charming chocolate creations and elegant viennoiseries available for in-store pickup and delivery. In addition to special-occasion cakes and a seasonal selection of breakfast pastries including blackcurrant brioche and a cranberry and white chocolate milk bun, the Mon Paris 2021 Easter Collection features vibrantly coloured chocolate eggs, adorable chocolate ducklings, and an Easter cookie decorating kit.

Mon Paris Pâtisserie 2021 Easter Collection Pastry

· Easter Pastry Box, $30 six-pack: An exclusive selection of exquisite pastries available only on April 3 and 4. The box includes Passion Fruit Croissant; Blueberry Puff, Blackcurrant Brioche, Cranberry and White Chocolate Milk Bun, Raspberry and Chocolate Double-Baked Croissant, and Ham and Cheese Croissant.

· Hazelnut Mille Feuille, $60: six-inch cake, serves four to six. An indulgent Easter dessert made with layers of flaky buttery pastry, chocolate, and hazelnut, and topped with a chocolate Easter egg nest. Available April 3 and 4.

· DIY Easter Cookie Decorating Kit, $25: 10 freshly baked egg-shaped shortbread cookies, three piping bags of royal icing, and sprinkles in pastel Easter colours. Chocolate

· Chocolate Duckling Lollipop, $4: milk chocolate filled with raspberry caramel on a stick.

· Springtime Chocolate Easter Egg, $19: four-inch milk or dark chocolate Easter egg with a smooth colourful shell, decorated with daisies, and filled with two signature truffles: Ruby Chocolate and Mango Passion Fruit.

· Velvet Chocolate Easter Egg, $19: four-inch milk or dark chocolate Easter eggs with a colourful velvety-textured chocolate coating and white and milk Easter chocolates inside.

· Fruit and Nut Easter Egg, $23: large eight-inch tall milk or dark chocolate Easter egg with a smooth chocolate shell in a choice of a solid colour or contemporary design, and filled with caramelized nuts and dried fruits.

· Easter Bunny, $25: a handcrafted chocolate character made of milk chocolate.

Pastries and Easter treats are now available for takeout at Mon Paris Pâtisserie, and can be ordered in advance for pickup or delivery online at Monparis.ca/monparis-shop/. Easter Pastry Boxes and Hazelnut Mille Feuille must be ordered in advance and are available for pickup and delivery on April 3 and 4.

About Elena Krasnova | Born in Russia, Chef Elena moved to Vancouver in her early twenties where she attended university, collecting several degrees—including accounting—prior to pursuing a career in pastry. Realizing that number crunching wasn’t for her, she plunged into her true passion, moving to Paris to study at the famed Ferrandi l’Ecole de Gastronomie before working at France’s oldest and most storied patisserie, Dalloyau. Elena brought her international experience home to B.C. with the launch of Mon Paris Pâtisserie in January of 2017.