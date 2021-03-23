Di Beppe’s Traditional Tuscan ‘Festa della Polenta’ Returns In April

The GOODS from di Beppe

Vancouver, BC | Di Beppe will once again bring polenta to the people when the popular Gastown caffè and ristorante presents its third-annual ‘Festa della Polenta’ menu with a new array of features throughout April showcasing the versatility of the Italian culinary staple.

Di Beppe’s Festa della Polenta pays homage to a longtime tradition in Tuscany that dates back to the 16th Century when members of the nobility offered polenta to hungry townspeople to help fight a famine sweeping through the region. The festival has since become a time-honoured event that continues in towns and cities across Italy to this day and brings friends and families together around the table.

The month-long menu conjures up the vibrancy of Tuscan spring flavours with dishes like Pork Cheek and Polenta Fritters with Paprika Aioli & Pickles, Tuscan Black Pepper Short Ribs with Polenta Rustica, Agrodolce Plum Sugo and Broccolini, and Castagnaccio with Orange, Honey & Amaretto Cream. The menu will be available as a three-course prix-fixe option for $49 per person, with all items available à la carte, and optional beverage pairings hand selected by the Di Beppe team also offered for $34 per person.

DI BEPPE FESTA DELLA POLENTA MENU

April 1-30 | $49 per person plus tax and gratuity

Optional beverage pairings available for $34 per person++

All food, drink items also available à la carte

ANTIPASTI

choice of:

Pork Cheek & Polenta Fritters with Paprika Aioli & Pickles $14

or

Bitter Green & Blood Orange Salad with Peas, Polenta Croutons & Pomegranate Vinaigrette $15

aperitivo pairing

Cynar spritz $10

~

PRIMI

choice of:

Creamed Corn, Wild Mushroom & Prosciutto Cotto Pizza $27 Pala / $50 Metro

or

Ling Cod with Heritage Corn Polenta, Brussels Sprouts & Porcini Mushrooms $29

or

Tuscan Black Pepper Short Ribs with Polenta Rustica, Agrodolce Plum Sugo, Broccolini $30

wine pairing

Tenuta Olim Bauda ‘La Villa’ d’Asti Barbera DOGC 2017 $14 (5 oz.) $45 (1/2 L) $68 (btl)

~

DOLCI

choice of:

Olive Oil Cake with Red Currant Preserves & Whipped Mascarpone $10

or

Castagnaccio with Orange, Honey & Amaretto Cream $10

digestivo pairing

Marcarini Barolo Chinato $12 (1 oz.)

RESERVATIONS | Reservations for Di Beppe’s Festa della Polenta menu offered Thursday, April 1 through Friday, April 30 are now available and can be made online. As Di Beppe prides itself on placing a premium on the availability and seasonality of all ingredients, the dinner menu may be subject to slight changes.

ABOUT DI BEPPE | Located in Vancouver’s historic Gastown district, Di Beppe conjures up an unabashedly authentic Italian spirit in a family friendly caffè, deli and grocery with an adjacent ristorante by night showcasing regional Italian cuisine such as house-made artisan pastas and Sorrentine-inspired pizza, delectable dolci and a wide array of Italian wines and specialty liqueurs. At its heart, Di Beppe is inspired by the Italian immigrants who desired to share a piece of home while living abroad and pays homage to those gathering places that served as a hub for people to connect, hold court and nurture a sense of community while honouring their shared love of food, culture and traditions. Part of the Kitchen Table Restaurants group, Di Beppe — named to The Globe and Mail’s 2018 list of the Top 10 New Restaurants in Vancouver — belongs to a family of seven establishments including Northern Italian-focused Pizzeria Farina on Main Street and its full-service offshoot Farina a Legna in North Vancouver; casual Italian eatery Ask for Luigi in Vancouver’s Railtown district; Gastown cocktail-and-comfort-food hotspot Pourhouse; and modern Italian coffee bar giovane café and handmade pasta factory Pastifico di Luigi, both located in the Fairmont Pacific Rim Hotel.