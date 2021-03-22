Community News / Railtown Japantown

Tickets for St. Lawrence's Special Lyon Menu Now Available Throughout April

The GOODS from St. Lawrence

Vancouver, BC | We’ve extended our spring tour of the celebrated culinary regions of France and made tickets for our Lyon menu available throughout April!

Offered for dine-in and take-out, the Table d’Hôte menu highlights the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes region via delicious dishes from a region that is a touchstone for gourmands and food lovers and showcases the simplicity and immaculate ingredients of its trademark cuisine.

Prepare your tastebuds for more adventure when we debut our exclusive Burgundy- and Provence-inspired menus this May and June!

We look forward to welcoming you on these culinary excursions throughout the spring!

— Chef J-C Poirier

ABOUT ST. LAWRENCE | Launched in Vancouver’s Railtown Design District in 2017, St. Lawrence is an exciting restaurant concept that offers a marriage of classic French cuisine and the gastronomic identity and culture of Les Québécois. St. Lawrence is a passion project for acclaimed Chef/Owner and 2019 Vancouver Magazine Chef of the Year Award winner Jean-Christophe (J-C) Poirier, who brings his razor-sharp focus and dedication to craft and time-honoured traditions to an elevated-yet-approachable enclave where food, drink and ambiance combine for a transportive dining adventure unlike any other. Since opening, St. Lawrence has been singled out as Best New Restaurant at the 2018 Vancouver Magazine Restaurant Awards; No. 4 on enRoute Magazine’s 2018 compilation of Canada’s Best New Restaurants; No. 2 on the prestigious annual ranking of Canada’s 100 Best Restaurants 2020; and consecutive awards as Vancouver Magazine’s 2018 and ’19 Restaurant of the Year.

