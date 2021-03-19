Welcome to the Vancouver Lexicon. Its purpose is to pin down the patois of the City of Vancouver by recording its toponyms, nicknames, slang terms, personalities, places, and other Van-centric things. Full A-Z here.

Milk Piranha | nickname | What some Americans living in the border towns of northern Washington state (eg. Blaine, Bellingham, Sumas) call British Columbians who travel across the border only to buy cheap dairy products, gasoline, et cetera. More xenophobic epithet than term of endearment.

Usage: “It’s hard to blend in and avoid being outed as a Milk Piranha when your license plate gives the ballgame away…”