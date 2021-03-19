Lexicon

Milk Piranha

Welcome to the Vancouver Lexicon. Its purpose is to pin down the patois of the City of Vancouver by recording its toponyms, nicknames, slang terms, personalities, places, and other Van-centric things. Full A-Z here.

Milk Piranha | nickname | What some Americans living in the border towns of northern Washington state (eg. Blaine, Bellingham, Sumas) call British Columbians who travel across the border only to buy cheap dairy products, gasoline, et cetera. More xenophobic epithet than term of endearment.

Usage: “It’s hard to blend in and avoid being outed as a Milk Piranha when your license plate gives the ballgame away…”

There are 0 comments

Next Lexicon post

Lexicon / The Islands

Breathtaking BC Journeys Some Love, Others Hate

"Hi Mom. I made the ferry just in time but it's a milk run so it's probably best that you start dinner without me."

Popular

Op-Ed / Downtown

Vancouver’s First ‘Food Hall’ a Lost Opportunity?

JRG might surprise us with something amazing here, but it's fair to wonder if it won't be genuinely embarrassing for all involved.

Restaurant Graveyard / Commercial Drive

Remembering the Commercial Drive Restaurant Where All the Cooks Liked to Hang Out

While it did attract many off-duty cooks, bartenders and servers, to the neighbourhood at large is was like a second living room.

TBT / West End

Twelve Years Ago Today, Taking Truly Terrible Photos Inside Bin 941 Tapas Parlour

These images were taken in 2009, the popular restaurant's 11th year, arguably towards the very end of its long heyday.

Cool Things We Want / Main Street

COOL THING WE WANT // Downlow’s Guinness Cheddar-Draped St. Patrick’s Day Cheeseburger

The special Downlow burger also features Blackmail Stout Beer mustard, bacon braised cabbage and a 1/3 lb dry-aged beef patty.

You Need To Try This / East Vancouver

You Need to Try This Ontama Eggs Benedict With Yuzu Miso Hollandaise

The Japanese style of poached egg is served on a slice of toast and topped with a revelatory yuzu miso hollandaise sauce.

Previous
Celebrate International Waffle Day With Features at Juke Fried Chicken and Beetbox
Next
Mon Paris Patisserie Celebrates ‘Macaron Day’, Brings Back Sakura Strawberry Flavour

Lexicon

See more from Lexicon
Lexicon

Somehow These Two Words in Latin Permitted the Crown to Claim Sovereignty Over British Columbia

Despite its fancy Latin name, the doctrine of 'Terra nullius' was of a calibre of argument typically employed by kindergarten bullies.

Lexicon / West End

This Beloved Vancouver Legend Passed Away 99 Years Ago Today

"It's a testament to how special Joe Fortes was that so few in the century since his death have measured up to his respect and renown."

Lexicon

No, Today Is Not the Most Depressing Day of the Year (Unless You Want It To Be)

"I'm ditching work as I don't think I'll be able to get out of bed this morning on account of it being Blue Monday..."

Lexicon / Bowen Island

This Harrowing Bowen Island Ferry Ride Has Become Legend in Local Lore

"I wasn't actually on the 2:20 but my poor sister was and by Jove she hasn't set foot on the mainland since..."