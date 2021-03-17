Community News / Downtown

New ‘Break-Even Bottle’ Series Launches at Hawksworth

Portrait

The GOODS from Hawksworth

Vancouver, BC | Toast the bartenders at the Hawksworth Lounge & Cocktail Bar Tuesday evenings from 6pm onwards with the innovative new Break-Even Bottle promotion, which sees mid-to-high-end spirits available at pocket-friendly price points.

“The response from guests has been tremendous,” says Hawksworth Restaurant Bar Manager Fraser Crawford. “We’ve had returning visitors from the restaurant industry, sales staff from liquor stores, spirit connoisseurs and beginners alike, speaking to the approachability of the initiative.”

The thoughtful bar program at Hawksworth reflects the personality of the bar team: nostalgic, modern and a little bit cheeky. With the reduced social interaction as a result of COVID-19, the team wanted to develop a meaningful way to connect with guests with similar interests and create a learning environment that guests could feel comfortable returning to each week.

The promotion will highlight a range of spirits and liqueurs including whisky, cognac, tequila, rum and gin. Up next tonight Tuesday, March 16 in celebration of St. Patrick’s Day: Midleton Very Rare Irish Whiskey 2016 at $10/oz. To mark the occasion there will also be a feature Jameson Black Barrel Cocktail on for $13, with the first 15 guests receiving the featured cocktail on the house.

Break-Even Bottle features for the rest of the month include:

March 23: Nikka – Miyagikyo Single Malt Whisky ($5/oz)
March 30: Aberfeldy – Exceptional Cask Scotch Whisky ($12/oz)
April 6: The Dalmore 15 Year Old Highland Single Malt Scotch Whisky ($7/oz)

Stop by from 6pm until close and nosh on cod croquettes or KFC (Korean fried cauliflower) from the popular bar bites menu, while sipping on specialty whisky. Seating is available on a first come, first served basis.

About Hawksworth Restaurant | Located in the heart of downtown Vancouver, Hawksworth Restaurant embraces contemporary Canadian cuisine with a goal of setting forth a culinary legacy rooted in regional produce that celebrates the cultural diversity of Vancouver. Six-time winner of Vancouver Magazine Restaurant Award’s Best Upscale Restaurant, Hawksworth Restaurant is grown up and glamorous, yet relaxed and welcoming, ready to deliver an array of memorable dining experiences. Approachable menus reflect seasonality and spontaneity, whilst demonstrating the highly skilled technique and relentless drive for perfection that has become Hawksworth’s trademark. Three distinctive rooms, including Hawksworth Cocktail Bar are complemented by two elegant private spaces, designed to reflect the vibrancy, creativity and quality of the cuisine.

Hawksworth Restaurant
Neighbourhood: Downtown
801 West Georgia St. | 604-673-7000 | WEBSITE
New ‘Break-Even Bottle’ Series Launches at Hawksworth
Get the Hop on Easter With ‘Hawksworth at Home’

There are 0 comments

Downtown

Op-Ed / Downtown

Vancouver’s First ‘Food Hall’ a Lost Opportunity?

JRG might surprise us with something amazing here, but it's fair to wonder if it won't be genuinely embarrassing for all involved.

TBT / Downtown

Five Years Ago This Week, When Ramen Gojira First Debuted Its Huge Noodle Bowls

They invited me down to participate in the staff tasting on the day before launch. I was so excited that I skipped breakfast.

You Should Know / Downtown

Vancouver’s Cruel and Ridiculous Lack of Public Toilets: A History

Despite its world class pretensions, this city has always made it hard for its citizens to find relief on the go.

Seen In Vancouver / Downtown

La Taqueria’s ‘El Camión’ Food Truck Back Up and Running Seven Days a Week

The truck is now setting up shop outside of the Georgia Hotel on weekdays and roving Vancouver's streets on weekends.

From The Collection / Downtown

FROM THE COLLECTION // The Personal Photo Emily Carr Sent to Her Closest Friends

VAG Chief Librarian Jane Devine Mejia shares an image that sheds intimate light on a Vancouver icon, who celebrates her 150th birthday this year...

Restaurant Graveyard / Downtown

After a Six-Year Run, This Impressive Hotel Restaurant Was Replaced by Something Even Better…

Oru Cuisine was the fine dining establishment that operated where Botanist currently excels in the Fairmont Pacific Rim Hotel.

Popular

Op-Ed / Downtown

Vancouver’s First ‘Food Hall’ a Lost Opportunity?

JRG might surprise us with something amazing here, but it's fair to wonder if it won't be genuinely embarrassing for all involved.

Restaurant Graveyard / Commercial Drive

Remembering the Commercial Drive Restaurant Where All the Cooks Liked to Hang Out

While it did attract many off-duty cooks, bartenders and servers, to the neighbourhood at large is was like a second living room.

Cool Things We Want / Main Street

COOL THING WE WANT // Downlow’s Guinness Cheddar-Draped St. Patrick’s Day Cheeseburger

The special Downlow burger also features Blackmail Stout Beer mustard, bacon braised cabbage and a 1/3 lb dry-aged beef patty.

Intelligence Briefs

On Loosening the Reins on Social Gatherings and Racists With No Appreciation of Ramen

In her latest read of the food and drink headlines, Talia learns of new ghost kitchens and restaurant workers helping one another.

You Need To Try This / East Vancouver

You Need to Try This Ontama Eggs Benedict With Yuzu Miso Hollandaise

The Japanese style of poached egg is served on a slice of toast and topped with a revelatory yuzu miso hollandaise sauce.

Previous
Sit-Down Lunch Service Returns at Commercial Drive’s Caffè La Tana
Next
Remembering the Commercial Drive Restaurant Where All the Cooks Liked to Hang Out

Community News

See more from Community News
3 Places
Community News / Downtown

Miku, Minami, Gyoza Bar to Launch Seasonal Spring Menus in April

Community News / Commercial Drive

Sit-Down Lunch Service Returns at Commercial Drive’s Caffè La Tana

Community News / Kitsilano

Kitsilano’s Soon-to-Launch ‘Juanita’ Announces Special Sneak Peek Tasting Menu

Community News / Kitsilano

The Lazy Gourmet Launches New Easter Celebration Collection