New ‘Break-Even Bottle’ Series Launches at Hawksworth

The GOODS from Hawksworth

Vancouver, BC | Toast the bartenders at the Hawksworth Lounge & Cocktail Bar Tuesday evenings from 6pm onwards with the innovative new Break-Even Bottle promotion, which sees mid-to-high-end spirits available at pocket-friendly price points.

“The response from guests has been tremendous,” says Hawksworth Restaurant Bar Manager Fraser Crawford. “We’ve had returning visitors from the restaurant industry, sales staff from liquor stores, spirit connoisseurs and beginners alike, speaking to the approachability of the initiative.”

The thoughtful bar program at Hawksworth reflects the personality of the bar team: nostalgic, modern and a little bit cheeky. With the reduced social interaction as a result of COVID-19, the team wanted to develop a meaningful way to connect with guests with similar interests and create a learning environment that guests could feel comfortable returning to each week.

The promotion will highlight a range of spirits and liqueurs including whisky, cognac, tequila, rum and gin. Up next tonight Tuesday, March 16 in celebration of St. Patrick’s Day: Midleton Very Rare Irish Whiskey 2016 at $10/oz. To mark the occasion there will also be a feature Jameson Black Barrel Cocktail on for $13, with the first 15 guests receiving the featured cocktail on the house.

Break-Even Bottle features for the rest of the month include:

March 23: Nikka – Miyagikyo Single Malt Whisky ($5/oz)

March 30: Aberfeldy – Exceptional Cask Scotch Whisky ($12/oz)

April 6: The Dalmore 15 Year Old Highland Single Malt Scotch Whisky ($7/oz)

Stop by from 6pm until close and nosh on cod croquettes or KFC (Korean fried cauliflower) from the popular bar bites menu, while sipping on specialty whisky. Seating is available on a first come, first served basis.

About Hawksworth Restaurant | Located in the heart of downtown Vancouver, Hawksworth Restaurant embraces contemporary Canadian cuisine with a goal of setting forth a culinary legacy rooted in regional produce that celebrates the cultural diversity of Vancouver. Six-time winner of Vancouver Magazine Restaurant Award’s Best Upscale Restaurant, Hawksworth Restaurant is grown up and glamorous, yet relaxed and welcoming, ready to deliver an array of memorable dining experiences. Approachable menus reflect seasonality and spontaneity, whilst demonstrating the highly skilled technique and relentless drive for perfection that has become Hawksworth’s trademark. Three distinctive rooms, including Hawksworth Cocktail Bar are complemented by two elegant private spaces, designed to reflect the vibrancy, creativity and quality of the cuisine.