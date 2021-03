The Goods from Juanita

Vancouver, BC | Join us at our sister restaurant on the north shore for a sneak peek into Juanita. Our head chef, Adam, has designed a small plate tasting menu showcasing the flavours of Kitsilano’s most anticipated new restaurant. The evening will consist of 13 delicious small plates and will be by reservation only.

Southern European-inspired, Juanita will be open soon for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

To reserve your table email: jesse@juanitakits.ca.