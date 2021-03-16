Community News / Kitsilano

The Lazy Gourmet Launches New Easter Celebration Collection

Portrait

THE GOODS from The Lazy Gourmet

Vancouver, BC |The Lazy Gourmet encourages families to feast, share, and play this Easter with the release of its new Easter Celebration Collection. From a seven-course dinner, grazing box for two, to artisanal desserts, and a fun Easter Egg Hunting Kit, there is something for all ages. Customers can pre-order online for home delivery or pick-up at 1545 West 3rd Avenue.

“Easter is often a time for family and friends to reconnect, and our Easter Celebration Collection reflects the different ways people can do this right now,” says Kevin Mazzone, general manager and partner at The Lazy Gourmet. “The dinner menu is great for those in the same household but can also be delivered to loved ones. The same goes for all our other boxes and kits. We hope to make it an easy and stress-free weekend for everyone.”

Created by executive chef Jenny Hui, the seven-course Easter Menu At-Home ($45 per person) starts off with a Spring Pea Salad, followed by a choice between Stuffed Turkey Breasts, Seared BC Cod, or a vegetarian option. Diners can revel in a variety of sides, such as Duck Fat Roasted Potatoes, Roasted Brussels Sprouts, and Honey Brown Sugar Roasted Carrots, before finishing the meal with a beautiful Party In Bloom Cupcake.

Pick up one of The Lazy Gourmet’s The Easter Grazing Box for Two ($95) to enjoy at home or have it delivered to friends or family. Highlights from the box include Chicken Saltibocca Lolly, Vegan Carrot Lox on Buckwheat Blini, Maple Glazed Salmon with Sesame Seeds, Mustard Herb Lamp Pop, and a variety of cured meats, olives, cheese, bread, and dips.

For dessert, pastry chef Rebecca Rancier has crafted two, sweet options:

– Easter Dessert Box ($30) featuring cheesecake bites, mini house made chocolate bars, Easter-themed shortbreads, caramels, and coconut lime tarts

– Easter Egg Hunt Kit ($45) complete with pastel-coloured Easter egg containers and filled with an assortment of caramels, house made chocolate bars, carrot cake truffles, mini Easter cookies, and mini pastel meringues.

“We hope the whole family gets involved with the Easter Egg Hunt Kit, a personal favourite,” adds Mazzone. “The variety of different sweet treats make it all the more fun for both kids and adults.”

Then, toast to the weekend with The Lazy Gourmet’s April pre-batched cocktail – the Grapefruit Paloma.

The Lazy Gourmet is now accepting pre-orders for its Easter Celebration Collection. Orders can be made online, by calling 604-734-2507 or emailing catering@lazygourmet.ca by March 31, 2021. Pick-up and delivery options are available.

For more information about The Lazy Gourmet, please visit www.lazygourmet.ca.

About The Lazy Gourmet | Founded in 1979 by Susan Mendelson, The Lazy Gourmet is one of Vancouver’s first catering companies. It specializes in truly contagious hospitality while showcasing the finest local ingredients and outstanding quality our region has to offer. Services encompass everything from morning baking, event planning, to fully produced sit down dinners for 800 and more. The Lazy Gourmet is currently located at 1545 West 3rd Avenue. For more information about The Lazy Gourmet, please visit www.lazygourmet.ca.

The Lazy Gourmet
Neighbourhood: Kitsilano
1605 W 5th Ave. | WEBSITE
The Lazy Gourmet Launches Special Nanaimo Bars Cooking Class With Susan Mendelson

