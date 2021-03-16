Community News

Four Winds Brewing Co. Releases New ‘Mélange’ With Local Sour Cherries and Cassis

Portrait

The Goods from Four Winds Brewing Company

Delta, BC | Our Mélange series has become quite popular as of late. For this batch we decided to change up the fruit, conditioning the beer on the finest local medley of sour cherries and cassis. Much like last year, this Farmhouse Ale is a blend of table saison with select barrel stock. Tart, funky, and refreshing, Mélange is a unique beer sure to pique any craft beer lover’s interest.

Mélange is currently available to purchase in the Four Winds tasting room and online shop. It will be shipping out to select liquor stores across the province throughout the week.

Four Winds Brewing Company
4-7355 72nd St., Delta, BC | 604-940-9949 | WEBSITE
Four Winds Brewing Co. Announces New Ontario Collaboration, ‘Pils Pack Version 2’

