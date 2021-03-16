Name That Restaurant

Can You Correctly Identify This Vancouver Restaurant?

Portrait

Can you name this establishment? Scout readers are so attuned to our food and drink scene that one among them (often several) will always get it right, even during the Covid-19 pandemic. Aside from assuring you that the place in question sells food, there are no hints. Why? Because it’s supposed to be hard! Archive here.

As usual, please submit your guesses in the comments below. I’ll chime in when someone gets it right.

PS. We are still looking for someone to solve this one and this one.

There are 0 comments

Popular

5 Places
Scout List

Scout List Vol. 575

An agenda of the things we are doing, wishing we could do, or are conspiring to do from Mar. 12 to Mar. 17, 2021.

Tea and Two Slices

On Living in One of the World’s Happiest Cities and Waiting for More Feet to Wash Ashore

In his latest read of the local news headlines, Sean Orr finds Vancouver lauded as the happiest city in the world.

Community News / Kitsilano

Beaucoup Bakery Launches New Hot Cross Buns, Inside Yolk Buns and Chocolate Eggs for Easter

Cool Things We Want / Main Street

COOL THING WE WANT // Downlow’s Guinness Cheddar-Draped St. Patrick’s Day Cheeseburger

The special Downlow burger also features Blackmail Stout Beer mustard, bacon braised cabbage and a 1/3 lb dry-aged beef patty.

Intelligence Briefs

On Loosening the Reins on Social Gatherings and Racists With No Appreciation of Ramen

In her latest read of the food and drink headlines, Talia learns of new ghost kitchens and restaurant workers helping one another.

Previous
Four Winds Brewing Co. Releases New ‘Mélange’ With Local Sour Cherries and Cassis
Next
Pluvio Restaurant + Rooms in Ucluelet Seeking Server / Supervisor

Name That Restaurant

See more from Name That Restaurant
Name That Restaurant

Can You Correctly Identify This Vancouver Restaurant?

Do you think you know Vancouver's restaurant scene well enough to identify this spot? Give us your best guesses in the comments...

Name That Restaurant

Can You Correctly Identify This Vancouver Restaurant?

Do you think you know Vancouver's restaurant scene well enough to identify this spot? Give us your best guesses in the comments...

Name That Restaurant

Can You Correctly Identify This Vancouver Restaurant?

Do you think you know Vancouver's restaurant scene well enough to identify this spot? Give us your best guesses in the comments...

Name That Restaurant

Can You Correctly Identify This Vancouver Restaurant?

Do you think you know Vancouver's restaurant scene well enough to identify this spot? Give us your best guesses in the comments...