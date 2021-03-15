You Need To Try This / East Vancouver

You Need to Try This Ontama Eggs Benedict With Yuzu Miso Hollandaise

You Need To Try This is a running archive of all the awesome drinks and delicious dishes we’ve come across over the course of our professional and private lives.

You can find this unique thing of palate-pleasing beauty at East Van’s day-only Yama Cafe. Flanked by an adorable little salad and a wee bowl of crisps, the main event sees a pair of deliciously runny, ontama-style poached eggs served on a slice of toast and your choice of either vegetables, salmon or pulled pork (veggies pictured above). What makes it so special is the revelatory yuzu miso hollandaise sauce that’s ladled on top. I’d pour the stuff on just about anything.

Yama Cafe
Neighbourhood: Hastings Sunrise
2007 E Hastings St. | 604-428-6276 | WEBSITE
