COOL THING WE WANT // Downlow’s Guinness Cheddar-Draped St. Patrick’s Day Cheeseburger

We’re a pretty satisfied bunch, but that doesn’t mean we aren’t covetous. Sometimes we see things out there that we just must have. Cool Things We Want is an archive of those earthly desires.

This savoury-looking, drool-inducing thing of meaty novelty is available for one-day only on the immediate horizon (this Wednesday), and we’re fixing to eat one or two. If there’s a line-up, we hope to see you in it!

“For one-day only on March 17, 2021, celebrate the luck of the Irish at The American (926 Main Street) as Downlow Burgers launches a special St. Patrick’s Day Burger. Available for dine-in only, the burger is inspired by classic, St. Patrick’s Day beer and features Guinness cheddar, Blackmail Stout Beer mustard, bacon braised cabbage, and a 1/3 dry-aged beef patty on Livia’s famous potato buns.”

DownLow Burgers
Neighbourhood: Main Street
926 Main St. | 778-866-5662 | WEBSITE
Downlow Burgers Readies Superbowl Sunday Tailgate Experience Feast

