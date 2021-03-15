Chinese Bistro ‘Old Bird’ Seeks Experienced Floor Manager

The Goods from Old Bird

Vancouver, BC | Chinese bistro Old Bird is seeking an experienced Floor Manager to join our vibrant team. We are a fun and hip neighbourhood restaurant on Main Street. We are looking for someone who has a lot of serving and bartending experience; someone who is fun, upbeat and positive. Your role is to support the staff and the owner and help the team grow and fulfill its potential. Your will be the face of the restaurant looking over daily operations with an eagle eye and helping out wherever is needed to ensure the restaurant is delivering the best possible service and product.

Interested candidates please email your resume and why you think you are a good fit to HELLO [at] OLDBIRD.CA.

Thank you for applying, but only the selected candidate will be contacted.

