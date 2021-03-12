Lucky Taco Seeks Experienced Cooks and Dishwashers to Join Their Cantina Team

The Goods from Lucky Taco

Vancouver, BC | Lucky Taco is looking for experienced cooks and dishwashers to join our team! We’re a popular and busy cantina right near Kits Beach.

We’re hoping you can join our team if you lead by example, are responsible, personable, and organized. You hold yourself to a high standard of professionalism and attention to detail. You thrive in fast-paced environments and love the challenge of solving problems and multi-tasking with a smile on your face.

Why join the team at Lucky Taco? We offer competitive industry wages, full medical benefits, and discounts at Lucky Taco and our sister restaurants (Bells & Whistles Dunbar, Bells & Whistles Fraser, Bufala Kerrisdale, Bufala Edgemont, and The Diamond).

Lucky Taco is owned by Gooseneck Hospitality. Gooseneck Hospitality is expanding in all areas of dining throughout the greater Vancouver area. Working within Gooseneck Hospitality offers room for career growth with an expanding company.

Please email your resume to ryan@luckytaco.ca today!