Get the Hop on Easter With ‘Hawksworth at Home’

The GOODS from Hawksworth

Vancouver, BC | Easter comes early this year so get ahead by planning your family feast with Hawksworth at Home’s traditional Lamb Wellington. This classic Wellington is made with a tender lamb loin and mushroom duxelles, rolled in a delicate crêpe, and wrapped in our flaky, buttery puff pastry. The impressive dish is served alongside sautéed carrots and fingerling potatoes, and for a perfect Easter finish, comes with Valrhona 70% dark chocolate Easter eggs filled with soft caramel, passion fruit pâte de fruit, and lavender marshmallow. This Easter celebration serves four guests and will be ready out of the oven in less than 45 minutes. The deadline to order is Friday, March 26th at 5:00PM or until sold out. Pick-up will be at Hawksworth Restaurant between April 2nd and 5th. Pre-order your Easter feast today!

We’re also open for brunch on Easter Weekend as well as every weekend! With brand new brunch items being added on March 13th, delight in health-conscious fare like our tropical smoothie bowl with vanilla blueberry rippled yogurt, coconut, caramelized banana, chia seeds, and fresh blueberries or our salmon gravlax on a potato cake with crème fraîche, beetroot, apple, herbs, and a side salad. If you’re feeling indulgent, dig right into our lobster benedict with classic hollandaise sauce and crispy potatoes, or our chicken and waffles with spiced maple butter. We’re open daily at 11:30AM. Call us at 604.673.7000 to reserve your spot today, or place your order for pick-up or delivery on our website.

About Hawksworth Restaurant | Located in the heart of downtown Vancouver, Hawksworth Restaurant embraces contemporary Canadian cuisine with a goal of setting forth a culinary legacy rooted in regional produce that celebrates the cultural diversity of Vancouver. Six-time winner of Vancouver Magazine Restaurant Award’s Best Upscale Restaurant, Hawksworth Restaurant is grown up and glamorous, yet relaxed and welcoming, ready to deliver an array of memorable dining experiences. Approachable menus reflect seasonality and spontaneity, whilst demonstrating the highly skilled technique and relentless drive for perfection that has become Hawksworth’s trademark. Three distinctive rooms, including Hawksworth Cocktail Bar are complemented by two elegant private spaces, designed to reflect the vibrancy, creativity and quality of the cuisine.