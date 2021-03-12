Community News

Blackwood Career Apparel + Essentials Named One of the Best Chef Coat Designers

Portrait

The Goods from Blackwood Career Apparel + Essentials

Vancouver, BC | The outstanding quality and value of chef’s wear from Vancouver-based Blackwood Career Apparel + Essentials has earned the company a place among the Best 12 Designer Chef Coats & Brands by Chef’s Pencil. Company owner Christine Blackwood says the praise is particularly gratifying because her company was one of the first in the world to offer a chef’s jacket designed specifically to fit women.

The accolade came from Chef’s Pencil, a foodie magazine featured in publications such as Newsweek, Eater, Euronews, The Guardian, Vancouver Sun, The Independent, The Province, The Kitchen, New Zealand Herald and Holland’s Algemeen Dagblad. Chef’s Pencil notes that professional attire has become increasingly important in the culinary world, as it needs to not only be functional and comfortable to work in, but has become part of a chef’s or restaurant’s overall brand. The presentation of both front and back of house staff is part of a guest’s overall experience, and attention to detail in clothing is seen as a reflection of the care put into the cuisine served. Blackwood has been a leader in this area, as the company offers both traditional and trendsetting designs in its line of chef’s apparel.

While Blackwood originally focused on chef’s wear, it has expanded to offer a wide range of professional wear. Current clients include restaurants, hotels, wineries, distilleries, health care facilities, spas, golf clubs, security companies, bakeries, retail stores, pet grooming companies, and more. It offers not only clothing but also aprons, server pouches, and protective cloth masks; kitchen clogs are an exciting new addition to its portfolio. The company is highly responsive to its customers’ needs, offering easy online ordering and fast turnaround times.

To celebrate, Chef’s Pencil and Blackwood Career Apparel + Essentials are giving away a super-stylish chef coat, apron & chef pants made by Blackwood Career Apparel. Retail value of $250. Information on the giveaway can be found here.

About Blackwood Career Apparel + Essentials | Based in Vancouver, Blackwood Career Apparel + Essentials provides high-quality, cost-effective professional garments for a range of businesses including restaurants, hotels, wineries, breweries, bakeries, retail stores and health care facilities. The Blackwood catalogue includes chef and server wear, medical scrubs, hotel uniforms, aprons, server pouches, protective masks, and more. Garment design ranges from traditional to trendsetting. Owner Christine Blackwood is proud that her company was the first to offer chef’s jackets cut for women, and all Blackwood products are made using quality materials. Many items are made locally, and all design, packaging, and quality control is done locally. The company is 100% Canadian owned and operated.

About Chef’s Pencil | Chef’s Pencil is an international foodie magazine launched by Dutch chef Paul Hegeman, who is based in Sydney, Australia. Since 2009 it has featured content for all levels of cooks as well as for foodies. The site includes recipes and how-to guides by some of the world’s best chefs.

Blackwood Career Apparel + Essentials
Unit 1015-11111 Twigg Place, Richmond, BC | 604-872-5088 | WEBSITE
Blackwood Career Apparel + Essentials Named One of the Best Chef Coat Designers
The Scout Community, Mapped

There are 0 comments

Popular

Opening Soon / Mt. Pleasant

Kin Kao Opening Soon in Mt. Pleasant

Though this Kin Kao will share plenty of DNA with the Commercial Drive location, the menu will be very different.

Tea and Two Slices

On Living in One of the World’s Happiest Cities and Waiting for More Feet to Wash Ashore

In his latest read of the local news headlines, Sean Orr finds Vancouver lauded as the happiest city in the world.

5 Places
Scout List

Scout List Vol. 575

An agenda of the things we are doing, wishing we could do, or are conspiring to do from Mar. 12 to Mar. 17, 2021.

Community News / Kitsilano

Beaucoup Bakery Launches New Hot Cross Buns, Inside Yolk Buns and Chocolate Eggs for Easter

Restaurant Graveyard / Mt. Pleasant

Remembering East Broadway’s Peruvian-Inspired House of Good Times and Pisco Sours

It's been a year since the closure of Mt. Pleasant's Chicha restaurant, but its memory persists for good reason.

Previous
Farmer’s Apprentice, Grapes & Soda Seek Full-Time Cook to Join Small Team
Next
Lucky Taco Seeks Experienced Cooks and Dishwashers to Join Their Cantina Team

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News / Downtown

Get the Hop on Easter With ‘Hawksworth at Home’

Community News / Kitsilano

Beaucoup Bakery Launches New Hot Cross Buns, Inside Yolk Buns and Chocolate Eggs for Easter

Community News / North Vancouver

Registration for the BCHF #HospitalityHustle Opens March 15th

Community News / Burnaby

Pre-Orders for Chez Christophe’s Easter Collection Are Now Open