Belgard Kitchen’s 2021 ‘Easter Feast’ Meal Kits Now Available for Pre-Order

Vancouver, BC | Following the success of 2020’s Easter Feast meal kits, Belgard Kitchen is back for another round, marking a full year since their original “pandemic pivot”.

Similar to previous offerings from the Railtown restaurant, the meal kits are packed with locally-sourced ingredients and all the elements for an easy, delicious Easter Feast with minimal prep and clean up. Along with written instructions, a link to a YouTube video will be provided for chefs/diners to follow along at their own pace and revisit steps as needed.

This year’s menu is arguably their best yet:

Roasted Half Chicken
Honey Glazed Ham
Apple Mustard Gravy
Maple Roasted Root Vegetables
Rosemary Goat Cheese Bread Pudding
Herbed Baby Potatoes
Butterscotch Panna Cotta

At $40 per person, each kit feeds two adults, with the tempting option to add beer, wine, and a donation to Belgard’s ongoing community partner Mealshare, a laudable organization committed to ending youth hunger.

Belgard’s 2021 Easter Feast Kits are on sale now until Monday, March 29th (or while quantities last) with pick up options for Friday, April 2nd, Saturday, April 3rd, or Sunday, April 4th. They can be purchased through the restaurant’s website: www.belgardkitchen.com/mealkits.

@belgardkitchen

About Belgard Kitchen | Belgard Kitchen at The Settlement Building is one component of a collective of manufacturing and lifestyle brands including Vancouver Urban Winery and Settlement Brewing. We share a passion for fresh, local food, BC VQA wine, craft beer, the outdoors, photography, music, and design. Our brands are influenced by the West Coast lifestyle, a passion for doing what we love, being innovative and taking risks.

