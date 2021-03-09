Community News

Four Winds Brewing Co. Announces New Ontario Collaboration, ‘Pils Pack Version 2’

Portrait

The Goods from Four Winds Brewing Company

Delta, BC | Over the last few months, we’ve collaborated with our friends out East from Burdock (Toronto), Godspeed (Toronto), Tooth and Nail (Ottawa), and Bellwoods (Toronto) to brew 4 different beers that would join forces in a super-collab mixed pack. The result is the Pils Pack Version 2 – Ontario. This 8-pack is loaded with 2 cans of each brewery’s collab including a 100% Wheat Lager, a Czech-style Dark Lager, a Dry-Hopped Rice Lager, and a Czech Speciál. These collaborations explore both new and old brewing techniques, creating a truly unique drinking experience.

Pils Packs can be purchased through the Four Winds tasting room and through our online shop now. We have already begun shipping these out to shops across the province so you can expect to see them on store shelves very soon!

Four Winds Brewing Company
4-7355 72nd St., Delta, BC | 604-940-9949 | WEBSITE
Four Winds Brewing Co. Releases ‘Boreas’ Bourbon Barrel-Aged Imperial Stout

