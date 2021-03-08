The Lazy Gourmet Launches Special Nanaimo Bars Cooking Class With Susan Mendelson

THE GOODS from The Lazy Gourmet

Vancouver, BC | In 1980, The Lazy Gourmet founder Susan Mendelson included her famous Nanaimo Bars recipe in her first cookbook, Mama Never Cooked Like This. It took off, popularizing the local treat, making it the commercial success it is today. With recent renewed interest, The Lazy Gourmet has launched a special Virtual Nanaimo Bars Cooking Class with Mendelson herself, on March 31, 2021.

The 45-minute live class ($30) includes a signed recipe card and all the ingredients to make the sweet, no-bake layered Canadian classic. It is available to everyone across Canada. Interested participants can register online.

“I had no idea Nanaimo Bars were going to take off as they did back when I wrote Mama Never Cooked Like This, and it’s been incredible,” says Mendelson, who is the author of 10 cookbooks, including The Official Cookbook of Expo 86. “It’s one of my favourite recipes from the cookbook and continues to be my favourite dessert. Canadians are passionate about their Nanaimo Bars, and it’s so much fun being a part of this ongoing Canadian story!”

Mendelson has since created several different Nanaimo Bar flavours, including cappuccino, peanut butter, candy cane, cranberry and The LG bar (reverse Nanaimo Bar). All are based off of her classic recipe.

“It’s been wonderful to watch them become an international treat,” adds Mendelson. “People clearly feel very personal about them given the open debate about proportions and ingredients!”

To book The Lazy Gourmet’s Virtual Nanaimo Bars Cooking Class with Susan Mendelson, please visit www.lazygourmet.ca.

About The Lazy Gourmet | Founded in 1979 by Susan Mendelson, The Lazy Gourmet is one of Vancouver’s first catering companies. It specializes in truly contagious hospitality while showcasing the finest local ingredients and outstanding quality our region has to offer. Services encompass everything from morning baking, event planning, to fully produced sit down dinners for 800 and more. The Lazy Gourmet is currently located at 1545 West 3rd Avenue. For more information about The Lazy Gourmet, please visit www.lazygourmet.ca.