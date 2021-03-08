The Acorn Announces Second Special Dinner Celebrating Squash (March 10th)

The GOODS from The Acorn

Vancouver, BC | The Acorn has added a second night for Dinner of Squash! If you thought you missed out on getting tickets to the special Squash Dinner on March 9th, fret not! They’re now selling tickets for a second night on Wednesday, March 10th. Follow the link below to purchase your tickets now. The first night sold out pretty fast and the date is rapidly approaching.

This is a mulit-course dinner that highlights squash throughout, demonstrating its versatility along with the creativity of chef Devon Latte and guest chef Brian Luptak.

Seatings are at 5:30 PM and 8:15 PM with all COVID-19 precautions in place. Tickets are $69 per person (plus tax and gratuity – $79.95). Optional beverage pairings are $45 per person (plus tax and gratuity – $59.00). Limited seatings are available for parties of 2-6.

Book your seating and purchase tickets here: https://www.theacornmarket.ca/squash-dinner.