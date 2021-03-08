Back to: TAKE THIS OUT // What to Order From Nightingale, Ask for Luigi, Eternal Abundance, Acorn and Chambar
In the stressed out space between today's bubbles and tomorrow's vaccines, good take-out is increasingly easy to find.
Take-out has become a coping mechanism for diners and restaurants, helping both endure the long, dark weirdness of 2020. Over the months to come — in the stressed out space between today’s bubbles and tomorrow’s vaccines — Take This Out will focus on the delicious things we can all take home.

Kanpachi Crudo

First up is Alan Tam, Head Chef at Nightingale

What is the take-out item you sell the most of?

Our fried chicken is the most popular item for sure.

What is the take-out item you think everyone should try and why?

I would say the kanpachi crudo. It is farmed and flown in from Hawaii weekly. We lightly cure it in a salt and sugar mixture. It’s finished with a pickled ginger vinaigrette, horseradish, chive and radishes. It is a very simple yet complex dish.

Nightingale 1021 West Hastings St. MAP
Radicchio salad with dates, walnuts & Gorgonzola

Next is Megan Burton-Brown, General Manager at Ask for Luigi

What is the take-out item you sell the most of?

We sell the most of our rigatoni bolognese. The classic bolognese is made of beef and pork, finished with a splash of cream and Grana Padano.

What is the take-out item you think everyone should try and why?

I always love the radicchio, gorgonzola and walnut salad. Pasta at home needs a good salad to accompany it, and the sturdy bitter greens and walnut dressing travel well and are incredibly delicious.

Ask For Luigi 305 Alexander St. MAP
Burrito Bowl

Moving on to Eternal Abundance‘s Assistant Manager, Lavinnia…

What is the take-out item you sell the most of?

The item we sell most for take-out is our Miso Walnut Roll: walnut and sunflower seed, miso and smoked paprika paté, avocado, carrot, bell pepper, sprouts, sprinkle of sesame seeds, wrapped in a raw nori sheet.

What is the take-out item you think everyone should try and why?

The take-out item we think everyone should try is our Burrito Bowl: rice or quinoa, greens, chili spiced tempeh black bean mix, avocado, house-made salsa, sunflower sour cream, pickled cabbage, lime and cilantro. It’s healthy but flavourful, colourful, filling and satisfying with a good amount of veggies, protein and healthy fats.

Eternal Abundance 1025 Commercial Dr. MAP
Burdock with Chieftain Potato, Hot Mustard, Burdock Peel Jus, Kinpira, Furikake, Serrano

Next is Shira Blustein, owner of the Acorn Restaurant and Market…

What is the take-out item you sell the most of?

It’s a tie between our Lentil Paté, Corn Cavatelli, and Larch Roll. All three are flying out the door since The Acorn has added a take home and delivery option for the first time ever. An Acorn style experience doesn’t end at just one take-out item. Our menu is designed to be a multi-course dining affair, with sharing encouraged. While take-out cannot fully mirror the elevated full service experience making a reservation guarantees, taking a lineup of Acorn dishes home is a terrific alternative until we can welcome everyone back into the restaurant again.

What is the take-out item you think everyone should try and why?

We can’t pick just one! Our Burdock and Celeriac are terrific mains accompanied by our Shiitake and Sunchoke dishes to start. As the Acorn is constantly looking for new ways to offer creative, vegetable forward dishes, our menu is dynamic and ever-changing. We suggest you take these dishes home while you still can!

Acorn 3995 Main St. MAP
Miso & Parsnip Risotto

Last but not least is Karri Schuermans, co-owner/operator of Chambar

What is the take-out item you sell the most of?

Moroccan Meatballs & Shortribs.

What is the take-out item you think everyone should try and why?

Miso & Parsnip Risotto – Risotto is both hard to perfect and takes time to make. Chef Nico Schuermans has made it so easy and delicious, anyone can simply heat and serve. Perfect for vegetarian or vegan preferences, or add your favourite protein. It’s an easy way to entertain or simply make a meal at home. We love taking the risotto to the cabin or away skiing for the weekend. Spend more time doing the things you love.

Chambar 568 Beatty St. MAP

