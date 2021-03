Via a YouTube video featuring brilliantly edited commentary by the legendary TV art instructor, Bob Ross, British street artist Banksy has revealed the making of a new work called Escape. The middle of the night stencil piece depicts a prisoner descending a paper rope weighed down by a typewriter. It was recently sprayed on the high wall of the UK’s defunct HM Reading Prison in Berkshire, the same jail the once held the writer Oscar Wilde for ‘gross indecency’.