Strange Fellows Releases SORORITAS Hazy Pale Ale for International Women’s Day

The GOODS from Strange Fellows Brewing

Vancouver, BC |Just in time for International Women’s Day we’re happy to release the 2nd beer in our Helping Hands Series… SORORITAS Hazy Pale Ale.

Meaning “sisterhood”, SORORITAS celebrates all champions of women’s rights to live free from violence, discrimination, and slavery; to be educated; to own property; to vote; to work and to earn an equal wage; to bodily integrity and autonomy; and to reproductive rights. This aromatic hazy pale ale, featuring the 2021 Pink Boots Hop Blend, is the 2nd in our Helping Hands Series and aids women in our community who need a little support.

STYLE Hazy Pale Ale

COLOUR Opaque straw

AROMA Citrus / Tropical Fruit

CHARACTER Juicy tropical fruit / Silky mouthfeel / Smooth

A.B.V. 5.0%

PAIRS WITH Fish & Chips / Fish Tacos / Random acts of Kindness

Proceeds ($4/4-pack) from SORORITAS will be donated to the WISH Drop-in Centre Society which works to improve the health, safety and well-being of women who are involved in Vancouver’s street-based sex trade.

SORORITAS Live Tasting

Friday March 12th, 6:30pm | IGTV

Join brewer Carly and beer educator Meghan for a live tasting and chat about SORORITAS, the Pink Boots Hop Blend, and a Q&A. On our Instagram Live and will be saved to our IGTV page.

ABOUT STRANGE FELLOWS | Strange Fellows is an East Vancouver craft brewery inspired by tradition and creativity that celebrates the strange and the extraordinary. We gratefully acknowledge that we occupy and benefit from the unceded lands of the Tsleil-Waututh, Squamish and Musqueam nations.