Flourist on Hunt for Production Manager

Vancouver, BC | We are hiring for a key role at our bakery! Join our team of passionate, bread obsessed folks all working with a common goal of providing nourishing, traceable food and building connections through better ingredients. Flourist team members benefit from competitive salaries, benefits, amazing perks, and a supportive, kind work environment. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating a space where all can thrive.

We are currently hiring for the key position of Production Manager.

About the Production Manager role:

The Production Manager for Bakery Orders manages the day to day sales logistics of selling our Bakery products online. This includes inventory management, ordering supplies and inventory, creating the daily delivery routes and ensuring deliveries are completed. In addition the Production Manager is the person responsible for answering customer emails and phone calls.

We are looking for people who are passionate about our brand, our mission and working with a values driven diverse team. To apply, please send a short cover letter along with your CV to jobs [at] flourist.com.

About Flourist | Flourist creates demand for nourishing, traceable food and is a direct to consumer brand that ships freshly milled flour and premium dry goods across North America through our online store. Our Mill + Bakery on Commercial Street is our flagship brick and mortar location, which specializes in Sourdough Bread, pastries and local produce. We believe in an ethical, traceable supply chain, and making meaningful connections to each other through food.

