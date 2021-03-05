Opportunity Knocks / Downtown

Chambar Seeks Lead Pastry Chef

Vancouver, BC | Chambar Restaurant is on the lookout for a Pastry Chef to lead our team! We’re seeking a talented and professional individual who is excited to create and learn as part of a driven, enthusiastic back-of-house team.

You will be expected to execute at a level that commands a graceful attention to detail, and to create a rotating menu of ~4 desserts, seasonally.

A minimum of three years experience in a pastry position is required. Experience in bread baking would be a great asset. If you are interested, please email your resume to tia [at] chambar.com.

