Opportunity Knocks / Mt. Pleasant

Coffee Roastery Modus on Hunt for Food/Snack Head

Portrait

The Goods from Coffee Roastery Modus

Vancouver, BC | We’re looking to bring on someone who’s really into food and is able to cross over with support when required. Weekends are needed to start, and the opportunity to move into weekdays will happen real quick. We’re a small roaster that wants to do everything well, even outside of coffee.

What we need:

– Team player, no rockstars
– Creativity in menu design
– Stock management
– Workflow creation
– Strong on service
– FOH and BOH support
– Interest in coffee is a big plus

Drop a line to broadway@moduscoffee.com.

Coffee Roastery Modus
Neighbourhood: Main Street
112 W Broadway | 604-873-5111 | WEBSITE
Coffee Roastery Modus on Hunt for Food/Snack Head
Coffee Roastery Modus Now Accepting Cream Puff Pre-Orders for Valentine’s Day

There are 0 comments

Mt. Pleasant

View From Your Window / Mt. Pleasant

The View From Your Window #248

We love posting photos like this that reveal the views through the windows of our readers. We hope you'll consider sharing yours!

Opening Soon / Mt. Pleasant

Inside Slim’s BBQ, Now (Softly) Open on Main St.

The new restaurant's soft launch is set for tonight (Thu, Jan. 28th) with the official opening scheduled for February 1st.

Opening Soon / Mt. Pleasant

Slim’s BBQ Opening Soon in Mt. Pleasant

David Duprey has partnered with the founders of Dixies BBQ to launch the new restaurant in his old Rumpus Room space.

TBT / Mt. Pleasant

Five Years Ago Today, Inside the Second Coming of R&B Brewing Company

The brewery's new operation - complete with Pizza & Ale House - would not launch for another six months.

TBT / Mt. Pleasant

Five Years Ago This Week, Inside the Messy Beginnings of a Mt. Pleasant Diner

It didn't take long for Fable Diner to find a groove by serving up quality diner fare and some of the best milkshakes in town.

5 Places
Heads Up / Mt. Pleasant

Unique Restaurant Initiative Aims to Take New Refugees and Immigrants Out for Dinner

Five local restaurants have teamed up to share some unforgettable dining experiences with new immigrant and refugee families.

Popular

Vancouver Would Be Cooler If

VANCOUVER WOULD BE COOLER IF // It Stopped Serving Its Worst Restaurant Customers

It should really go without saying that people who disrespect hospitality workers should be denied the privilege of dining out.

Opening Soon / East Vancouver

Gooseneck Hospitality Takes Over ‘Charles Grocery’ With Plans For Neighbourhood Cafe

They don't have a name yet but it will remain a cafe grocery dedicated to serving the needs of the neighbourhood.

Seen In Vancouver

Take a Look Inside the New CRAFT Beer Market Overlooking English Bay

The patio, with its vintage split-window VW microbus retrofitted to become a service bar, looks especially primed for good times

Tea and Two Slices

On Spreading Mass Hysteria and Violent Cravings for ‘Pizza Pizza’ Ruining Millionaires

In his latest read of the local news, Sean Orr finds beheaded monarchs and low-income seniors still living in Chinatown.

You Need To Try This / East Vancouver

You Need to Try Menya Oyako’s Excellent Take Home Ramen Kits

Johnny Guang has been hustling ramen from his own kitchen since October, with delicious at-home results.

Previous
Museum of Vancouver Announces 3rd Instalment of ‘MOVirtual’ Series With Extended Hours
Next
Flourist on Hunt for Production Manager

Opportunity Knocks

See more from Opportunity Knocks
Opportunity Knocks / Downtown

Chambar Seeks Lead Pastry Chef

Opportunity Knocks / East Vancouver

Flourist on Hunt for Production Manager

Opportunity Knocks / Strathcona

Les Amis du Fromage Seeks Full-Time Production Chef

Opportunity Knocks / Downtown

Street Auntie Aperitivo House Seeks Enthusiastic Individuals to Join FOH Team