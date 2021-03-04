Coffee Roastery Modus on Hunt for Food/Snack Head

The Goods from Coffee Roastery Modus

Vancouver, BC | We’re looking to bring on someone who’s really into food and is able to cross over with support when required. Weekends are needed to start, and the opportunity to move into weekdays will happen real quick. We’re a small roaster that wants to do everything well, even outside of coffee.

What we need:

– Team player, no rockstars

– Creativity in menu design

– Stock management

– Workflow creation

– Strong on service

– FOH and BOH support

– Interest in coffee is a big plus

Drop a line to broadway@moduscoffee.com.