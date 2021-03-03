Tacofino Announces Continuation of ‘Shift Change’ Series This Spring

The Goods from Tacofino

Vancouver, BC Tacofino is continuing its commitment to creating a space for dialogue on improving the quality of life for those in the hospitality and foodservice industry while also raising funds for local causes by announcing a second edition of its Shift Change ‘Speakers for Change’ online discussions starting Tuesday, March 9 at 3 p.m. PST.

Speakers for Change launched in November of last year as a series of monthly Zoom sessions and featured community leaders looking to inspire positive, lasting change in the industry engaging in discussions on issues surrounding diversity and inclusion. While the sessions are free of charge for the participants to make it accessible for all, Tacofino will donate $1,250 per session to the keynote speaker’s charity or cause of choice.

Following is the the next session in the new Speakers for Change series and featured guests:

Not 9 to 5: Reimagining and Redefining the Hospitality Industry

Tuesday, March 9 at 3 p.m. PST

There’s never been a more challenging time to work in hospitality, and this session will revolve around ways to reimagine, redefine and reinvent the industry. Keynote speakers include Chef Suzanne Barr and industry veteran Hassel Aviles, who will share experiences and insights on mental health and substance use support, harm reduction, sparking joy in a pandemic, wellness resources and many topics in between. Don’t miss this important conversation and Q&A with Aviles, Executive Director of Not 9 to 5 — a non-profit empowering hospitality, food and beverage service workers by mobilizing education and support for mental health and substance use — and author, social advocate and Not 9 to 5 Board Member Barr.

“We’ve been thrilled with the positive response to the first edition of Speakers for Change and are looking forward to continuing to provide a platform to discuss important issues for our industry and all those who rely on it for their livelihood,” says Gino Di Domenico, Managing Partner of Tacofino and Co-Founder of Shift Change. “We want to keep engaging as many people as possible from across the industry spectrum and spotlight the ways we can all work together to promote a better, healthier industry as a whole.”

News on the April, May and June sessions of the second Speakers for Change series will be announced in the coming months.

HOW TO JOIN THE CONVERSATION

Complimentary tickets to take part in Shift Change’s Speakers for Change events may be reserved online at shiftchangenow.com.

ABOUT SHIFT CHANGE | An industry initiative spearheaded by the team at Tacofino, Shift Change aims to encourage meaningful dialogue about issues prevalent in the hospitality industry like race, gender, mental health and substance dependency and find meaningful and lasting solutions. A series of Zoom sessions are held monthly and involve community leaders who seek to inspire positive, sustainable change for a range of hospitality professionals who work in restaurants, bars and hotels in BC and abroad by highlighting the opportunities that exist to seek out help, find solace and promote a greater sense of community and support within the industry. The sessions are free of charge for participants to make it accessible for all, and Tacofino will donate $1,250 per session to the keynote speaker’s charity or cause of choice.

ABOUT TACOFINO | Since its inception, the Tacofino brand has been celebrated for its trademark fusion of sun-dappled, surf-centric spirit and quality, fresh and affordable fare with an environmental and nutritional conscience. From its humble beginnings in Tofino, where the Tacofino Cantina was first launched at the back of the Live to Surf parking lot in 2009, the brand has now grown to include the original Cantina, a fleet of roaming food trucks, seven brick-and-mortar restaurants in Vancouver and Victoria and a legion of loyal fans.