Les Amis du Fromage Seeks Full-Time Production Chef

The GOODS from Les Amis Du Fromage

Vancouver, BC | les amis du FROMAGE is looking for a Full-Time production Chef to oversee the preparation of our frozen soups and meals. We currently have products listed in over 20 stores.

These are not your average home replacement meals. All of our soups and entrees are made from scratch in small batches, by hand with care. We use premium local ingredients like Farmcrest Farms chicken and Blue Goose organic beef. We also try to use other local ingredients where possible.

This person will be responsible for the preparation and packaging of our frozen soups and entrees. This is a full-time, day-time job.

We are looking for someone who:

• Has previous kitchen experience

• Has good knife skills

• Has a commitment to quality, and an eye for details

• Is extremely organized

• Has clean and tidy work habits

• Works well independently

Job Description

• General food prep. Chopping, mixing, and cooking.

• Guarantee that only the best quality food is produced all of the time

• Follow and adhere to existing recipes and guarantee their accuracy and consistency

• Packaging of prepared meals. All items must be packaged neatly

• Keep stock areas clean, tidy and organized

• Prepare orders for delivery to wholesale customers

• Maintain high standards of cleanliness

• Dish and pot washing

• Participate in general sanitation and maintenance of the kitchen

• Adhere to all policies and procedures

You should be able to

• Work in cold storage areas such as a freezer or walk in cooler for extended periods

• Lift up to 25 Kg

20% discount on all items in the store. We provide uniforms.

If this sounds like a job for you, please visit www.buycheese.com for more information about our company.

TO APPLY: Joe at buy cheese dot com with your resume pasted in the body of an email; please include a basic cover letter outlining why you are a good fit for the position. Subject line should be Production Chef. Only those most suitable for the job will be contacted.

les amis du FROMAGE is a family owned and operated local business. Our production kitchen is located on East Hastings in the Strathcona neighbourhood of Vancouver.